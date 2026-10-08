Qatar Foundation Highlights Future Of Learning At Pre-University Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation has brought together educators, students, school leaders, and practitioners from across its learning community at its Pre-University Education Forum to reflect on achievements over the past year, exchange ideas and experiences, and engage in a shared conversation about the future of teaching and learning.

The opening ceremony highlighted key milestones across Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE) and offered a closer look at PUE Vision 2040, a long-term framework designed to guide the future of learning across QF schools. The vision aims to strengthen educational quality, respond to a rapidly changing world, and ensure that identity, culture, and values remain central to the student experience.

Speaking at the forum, QF's PUE President, Abeer Al-Khalifa said:“The future of education is shaped not only by the knowledge we provide our students today, but also by the human values we seek to instill in them as we prepare them to become the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.

“Our ambition is for students to graduate with a strong understanding of their identity and roots, equipped with the skills to think critically and thoughtfully, make informed decisions, and take responsibility for them. We want them to contribute meaningfully to the progress of their communities and adapt confidently to a changing world while remaining grounded in their values and proud of their heritage.”

Al Khalifa explained that PUE Vision 2040 goes beyond simply being a plan for QF's schools, representing a shared commitment to every student and a responsibility that belongs to everyone across QF's education community.

“Sharing Vision 2040 widely across our community helps align our collective efforts around a common purpose and strengthens understanding of the role each of us plays in shaping the future of education,” she said.

“Teachers, in particular, play a central role in turning this vision into reality. They are closest to their students and best placed to translate our aspirations into meaningful learning experiences that build character, nurture curiosity and confidence, and empower every student to discover their strengths and reach their full potential.”

Coinciding with World Teachers' Day, the forum also provided an opportunity to celebrate the vital role educators play in supporting and inspiring students, creating opportunities for learning and growth, and continually developing their practice to respond to students' evolving needs and aspirations.

Meanwhile, the forum also announced the winners of the Pre-University Education Awards 2026, recognising individuals and teams within PUE whose contributions have strengthened education and enriched the experiences of students and educators. Mahmoud Aladdasi of QF's Qatar Leadership Academy received the Outstanding Teacher Award, while Lina Othman of QF school Qatar Academy Msheireb received the Outstanding Practitioner Award.

The Ejadah Team from PUE Central Departments received the Outstanding Team Award, while the Islamic Civilization Curriculum Team received the Curriculum Excellence Award. The Outstanding Student Award was presented to Jassim Mohammed Al Mossalam of Qatar Academy Msheireb.

The ceremony also recognised employees who received the Thana'a Professional Excellence accolade for their exceptional performance, dedication, teamwork, and customer service.

The forum continued with a series of sessions, workshops, and discussions, giving educators and practitioners opportunities to exchange experiences, explore new ideas, and consider how these can translate into meaningful learning experiences for students both inside and beyond the classroom.