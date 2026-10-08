Malaysian Embassy Hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Talk

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Malaysia in Doha recently hosted the Breast Cancer Awareness Talk 2026, themed 'Splash of Pink', jointly organised by Perwakilan Doha and Malaysian Ladies in Qatar (MyLQ).

The programme was held in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and aimed to promote greater awareness of breast cancer, the importance of early detection and women's health among the Malaysian community in Qatar.

The programme featured an expert talk on breast cancer awareness and early detection; a women's health and wellness session; and a session by a breast cancer survivor.

Idayuwati Azilan, Chair of Perwakilan Doha, highlighted the importance of increasing awareness among women and encouraging more open conversations on breast health. She also emphasised that early detection remains crucial in improving treatment outcomes.

Maizatul Lina Mustapa, Advisor of Malaysian Ladies in Qatar (MyLQ), echoed these sentiments and underscored the importance of community support, particularly for women and families affected by breast cancer.

The programme was supported by the Embassy of Malaysia in Doha and the Malaysian Association of Qatar (MAQ). The participants also received gifts.