Awqaf Honours Scholars, Researchers At Quran And Knowledge Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has honoured a group of scholars, researchers and intellectuals who participated in the second edition of the“Quran and Human Knowledge” Conference and the“Kitab Al Ummah” Forum, recognising their contributions to enriching academic dialogue and advancing research on contemporary intellectual and knowledge issues.

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim honoured the participants during the closing ceremony of the two-day events, which were organised by the ministry in partnership with Qatar University.

The events brought together researchers, academics and intellectuals from nine Arab and Islamic countries, providing a platform for dialogue on the relationship between Quranic guidance and human knowledge, intellectual renewal and contemporary challenges.

The second edition reflected an institutional and scientific partnership between the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by its Department of Islamic Research and Studies, and Qatar University, represented by the Ibn Khaldon Center for Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies.

The partnership seeks to support scientific research, strengthen integration between Islamic and human sciences, and produce knowledge inspired by the guidance of the Holy Quran while engaging systematically with contemporary intellectual and knowledge questions.

The“Quran and Human Knowledge” Conference focused on strengthening the role of the Holy Quran in contemporary human and social knowledge. Its discussions covered four main themes: the Quran and philosophy, the Quran and linguistics, the Quran and law, and the Quran and politics.

The conference highlighted the Quranic reference as a framework capable of guiding human thought towards serving people, society and civilisation, while reinforcing values including justice, consultation, freedom, human dignity and ethical responsibility. Researchers also examined how Quranic perspectives could contribute to developing more balanced and comprehensive approaches to contemporary human issues.

The“Kitab Al Ummah” Forum was held under the theme“Kitab Al Ummah: A Civilisational Project in a Troubled World.” It examined the contribution of the publication series to Islamic thought and its role in addressing issues of identity, knowledge, reform, civilisation and renaissance.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Director of the Ibn Khaldon Center Professor Dr. Badrane Benlahcene, stressed that the real challenge after the conference was to turn its recommendations into sustainable research programmes, effective academic partnerships and knowledge projects capable of addressing contemporary intellectual and humanitarian challenges.

Director of the Department of Islamic Research and Studies Sheikh Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, said the events embodied the ministry's vision of making scientific research and Quranic knowledge a foundation for intellectual development and a platform for civilisational contribution.

