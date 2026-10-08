President Ilham Aliyev Participates In Document-Signing Ceremony In Turkmenbashi

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A document signing ceremony was held in Turkmenbashi on October 8, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signed the“Joint Statement of the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries” and the“Decision on the regulatory documents of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries.”

Will be updated