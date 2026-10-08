Kazmunaygas Subsidiary Produces 4.55M Tons Of Oil In Januaryseptember 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Mangistaumunaigaz (MMG), a subsidiary of KazMunayGas (KMG), produced about 4.55 million tons of oil in January-September 2026, KMG said in a press release following KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov's working visit to the Mangystau region.

During the visit, Khassenov inspected the Zhetybai field operated by MMG and held a meeting on the company's main areas of activity.

"Given that MMG's main fields are at a late stage of development, the company is implementing a set of measures to increase oil recovery and contain the decline in production," KMG said.

The company is introducing new technologies in existing wells. At the Kalamkas field, pilot tests of simultaneous separate injection have been completed, while tests of simultaneous separate production are ongoing.

For wells requiring frequent workovers, MMG is using new types of pumps and sucker rods, as well as tubing with protective lining. On 43 wells equipped with new pumps, the number of failures has fallen nearly threefold, according to KMG.

MMG is also actively developing satellite carbonate fields with geological oil reserves exceeding 20 million tons. Drilling of a horizontal well with a depth of 2,107 meters began at the Asar field in September 2026, while six production wells are planned at the Vostochny Zhetybai, Ayrantakyr and Burmasha fields.

Technologies including radial reservoir opening, sidetracking, electric submersible pumps and cyclic reservoir stimulation, known as huff-and-puff, are being used to increase production at the satellite fields.

Hydraulic fracturing remains an important method of increasing production, particularly in areas with low rock permeability at the satellite fields and Zhetybai. Hydraulic fracturing is carried out at an average of 300 wells annually, adding about 400,000 tons of oil production per year, KMG said.

The company has also developed a geological exploration development concept and a roadmap through 2032, with implementation expected to add 38 million tons to its reserves. At Kalamkas, the expansion of the mining allotment area has already been completed and four appraisal wells have been drilled.

As part of Kazakhstan's Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, MMG is continuing to introduce digital solutions. Following a successful pilot of the ALYP program, the company decided to scale up the Mobile Inspector system across all MMG oil and gas production workshops.

Since August 2026, electronic transport requests and an electronic work permit system have been operating at the Kalamkas and Zhetybai fields. Development of the ABAI information system is also ongoing.

Following the meeting, Khassenov instructed the company to continue introducing technological solutions aimed at increasing oil recovery, improving production efficiency and improving the reliability of MMG's production infrastructure.