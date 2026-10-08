Onekey Launches Onekey Pro 2: First Hardware Wallet With Portfolio View

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A 6.2 mm flagship with four EAL6+ secure elements, and industry-first Apple Find My support

Hong Kong, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneKey today launched OneKey Pro 2, a flagship hardware wallet and the first to show a full portfolio on the device itself.







OneKey Pro 2 in Horizon Orange, showing the new on-device portfolio view.

At 6.2 millimeters and 53 grams, Pro 2 pairs a 3.54-inch AMOLED display with four EAL6+ secure elements, and is the industry's first to support Apple Find My.

“Pro 2 is the most beautiful and the most capable hardware wallet we've ever built,” said Yishi, CEO of OneKey.“Every detail, from the curve of the frame to the way a transaction reads on screen, was designed so that every interaction feels as good as the device looks.”

Designed to Stay Close

Beneath that slim profile, OneKey Pro 2 pairs 2.5D display glass and a tempered-glass back with an aluminum frame shaped in G3 continuous curvature, so every surface flows into the next and the device feels natural in the hand. A fingerprint sensor built into the power button wakes and unlocks the device in one press.

The 3.54-inch AMOLED display reaches 800 nits beneath anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass for readability in direct sunlight, while a 336 PPI pixel density keeps every character of an address crisp before it is signed.

The slim body is built to last, with an IP56 rating for dust and splash resistance and core components qualified to the automotive-grade AEC-Q100 standard. Pro 2 connects over Bluetooth, USB-C, and NFC, or stays fully air-gapped with QR codes, and supports wireless charging, even inside the included Fabric Folio Case. The result is a personal object designed to stay close.

Your Portfolio, Right on the Device

OneKey Pro 2 brings the industry's first on-device portfolio view to the hardware wallet screen. Assets sync from the OneKey App and stay on the device, so a glance at the wallet shows the whole picture.

The portfolio view is part of the new safeOS 2, an operating system rebuilt from the ground up so the device does far more than sign. It lives on the same trusted display used to verify signatures, so what users hold and what they sign now share one screen.

Security, From Silicon to Signature

Security starts with the hardware. OneKey Pro 2 features four EAL6+ secure elements - the only hardware wallet on the market to carry four. Private keys are generated and transactions are signed entirely within the secure elements, and the keys never leave them. That is the foundation everything else stands on.

For those who want no connection at all, air-gapped QR signing moves transactions only through on-screen QR codes, with no link to a phone or computer.

The hardware guards the keys; the software makes every signature clear. Before signing, SignGuard in the OneKey App flags suspicious sites and risky approvals. On the device, Clear Signing shows each transaction in plain language - amount, recipient, and approval scope. After signing, SignGuard keeps watching active approvals, which can be revoked in one tap.

The system is built to be verified, not just trusted: safeOS 2 and the OneKey App are open source on GitHub, and SlowMist and Keylabs have each independently audited the App, safeOS, and hardware.

Never Truly Lost

OneKey Pro 2 is the industry's first hardware wallet to support Apple Find My.

Backed by a global network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices, a misplaced Pro 2 can be pinpointed on a map from the Apple devices users already own, or located by sound with its built-in buzzer when it has slipped between the couch cushions. Find My support arrives in a forthcoming safeOS update.

More Than a Wallet

OneKey Pro 2 also doubles as a hardware key for everyday accounts, adding a hardware lock to email and exchange logins: a press on the device completes FIDO2 passkey sign-in. Offline TOTP codes, arriving in a future safeOS update, will be generated entirely on the device.

It matters more than it might seem: as AI makes phishing easier to tailor at scale, a compromised email or exchange account often leads straight to lost assets.

Pricing & Availability

OneKey Pro 2 comes in Glacier Silver, Graphite Black, and Horizon Orange at USD 299. It is available today through onekey.so and authorized channels.

Every Pro 2 ships with USD 257 in extras: a Fabric Folio Case (USD 39), a OneKey SeedCard (USD 39) that backs up the recovery phrase in encrypted form when held to the device and secured with a PIN, and 6 months of OneKey App Prime (USD 179).







OneKey Pro 2 at a glance.

About OneKey

Founded in 2019, OneKey makes hardware wallets and software for self-custody. Its safeOS firmware and OneKey App are open source on GitHub and audited by SlowMist and Keylabs. OneKey's security research team, Anzen Lab, has presented at Black Hat USA. The company is backed by YZi Labs (formerly Binance Labs) and Coinbase Ventures.

Press Inquiries

media [at] onekey.so

