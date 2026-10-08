Gordon Brothers Expands Radley With New Licensing Partnership With Lloyd Baker Leather Ltd

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement preserves momentum for iconic British brand while supporting continued growth across key product categories

London, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, announced it appointed Lloyd Baker Leather Ltd as a new licensing partner for Radley, the British heritage handbag, luggage and accessory brand.

As the owner and distributor of multiple established brands, Lloyd Baker Leather Ltd will develop, source, market and distribute Radley's handbags and small leather goods across the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and Australia. This agreement marks the next chapter in Gordon Brothers' stewardship of Radley following its acquisition out of administration earlier this year.

With this new licensing partnership, Gordon Brothers is ensuring continuity for retailers and consumers, preserving Radley's market presence and setting the stage for future growth. The firm is actively evaluating opportunities in additional categories to reach new audiences while preserving Radley's distinctive design heritage.

“Radley is a beloved British brand, and we are thrilled to work with Lloyd Baker Leather Ltd,” said Carolyn D'Angelo, Senior Managing Director, Head of Brand Operations at Gordon Brothers.“This agreement honors Radley's legacy while supporting its continued evolution and expanding the brand's reach by building upon Radley's rich design tradition, including recent updates to the brand's overarching aesthetic.”

“Radley is an iconic British brand, and we are thrilled to work with Gordon Brothers to support its next chapter,” said Bobby Malhotra, Managing Director and Owner at Lloyd Baker Leather Ltd.“By combining Radley's distinctive design heritage with our category expertise and established capabilities, we are looking forward to supporting the brand's continued growth across key markets with continuity for retailers and consumers.”

Founded as a stall in London's Camden Market in 1998, Radley established itself as a standout name in handbag design and accessories through its blend of iconic design, exquisite craftsmanship and exceptional value. The brand is particularly recognized for its collection of signature handbags, spanning thoughtful, timeless designs to limited-edition customer favorites.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.



About Lloyd Baker Leather Ltd

Founded in 1991, Lloyd Baker began when two brothers set out to blend time-honored leather-crafting techniques with contemporary design sensibility, starting production in a small garage. The company has since scaled significantly - its team has grown from two founders to a workforce of over a thousand craftspeople, each focused on quality and durability in every product. Today, Lloyd Baker's handcrafted leather handbags, accessories, and footwear are sold internationally, with the brand positioning itself around a core promise of superior craftsmanship, lasting design, and timeless quality. The company is headquartered at Lloyd Baker House in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, UK.

CONTACT: Gordon Brothers...