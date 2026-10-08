The Lakes Treatment Center Opens New Drug And Alcohol Detox Facility In Hollister, CA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Lakes Hollister expands access to drug and alcohol detox for adults throughout San Benito County and the Central Coast.

HOLLISTER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Lakes Treatment Center has opened The Lakes Hollister, a new drug and alcohol detox facility located at 2720 Arlington Dr, Hollister, CA 95023. The new location was selected to improve access to detox services for individuals and families across Hollister, San Benito County, Gilroy, Monterey Bay, San Jose, and surrounding Central Coast communities.The Lakes Hollister focuses on the first stage of addiction treatment, including withdrawal management, stabilization, and planning for continued care.“Hollister gives us a central location to serve people throughout San Benito County and the surrounding region,” said Travis Wilson, Chief Operations Officer of The Lakes Treatment Center.“Our focus is to help each person begin detox, stabilize, and understand the next step in treatment.”The facility provides drug and alcohol detox for adults with substance use disorders. Services may address withdrawal related to alcohol, opioids, fentanyl, prescription medications, stimulants, benzodiazepines, and other substances based on clinical assessment and admission criteria.People searching for the best drug and alcohol detox in Hollister, CA often compare factors such as withdrawal management, individualized care, insurance access, clinical assessment, and planning for treatment after detox. The Lakes Hollister is designed around those needs, with a specific focus on detox, stabilization, and preparation for continued addiction treatment.The Lakes Hollister also offers confidential insurance verification. The admissions team works with individuals and families to review available benefits, explain treatment options, and discuss next steps before admission.The Lakes Hollister is located at 2720 Arlington Dr, Hollister, CA 95023.For information about admissions, detox services, or insurance coverage, call (831) 243-4569.About The Lakes HollisterThe Lakes Hollister is a drug and alcohol detox facility in Hollister, California, serving adults seeking support for substance use disorders. As part of The Lakes Treatment Center network, the facility provides individualized detox, withdrawal management, stabilization, and planning for continued addiction treatment.Learn more at:

Travis Wilson, Chief Operations Officer

The Lakes Hollister

+1 831-243-4569

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The Lakes Treatment Center Opens New Drug and Alcohol Detox Facility in Hollister, CA News Provided By coneberry Productions llp October 08, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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