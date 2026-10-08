Fireflex Systems Receives 'Innovation In Vacuum Busch Award 2026'

From left to right: Sami Busch (Co-owner and Co-CEO of the Busch Group), Ayla Busch (Co-owner and Co-CEO of the Busch Group), Antoine Gousey-Leblanc (Director Operations at Fireflex Systems Inc.), Jonathan Roger (Manufacturing and Distribution Vice-Presid

The“Innovation in Vacuum Busch Award 2026” goes to the Canadian company FireFlex Systems Inc. for its pioneering VACTEC® vacuum fire protection technology.

MAULBURG, GERMANY, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 1991, FireFlex Systems Inc. is a privately owned manufacturer of integrated fire protection systems based in Boisbriand, Québec, Canada. The company specializes in advanced automatic fire protection solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical applications.

With its patented VACTEC® technology, FireFlex has developed a unique vacuum-based fire protection system that significantly improves the performance and reliability of dry-pipe and pre-action sprinkler installations. Unlike conventional systems that maintain piping under compressed air, the VACTEC® system keeps the entire sprinkler network under vacuum with the DOLPHIN liquid ring vacuum pump from Busch. The robust and low-maintenance liquid ring technology ensures quiet operation and reliable performance.

This innovative approach eliminates many of the challenges associated with dry-pipe or pre-action sprinkler systems and has now earned FireFlex the“Innovation in Vacuum Busch Award 2026”.

Vacuum technology creates an inhibiting atmosphere inside the piping network by removing oxygen and moisture, two key factors responsible for internal corrosion. As a result, corrosion risks are significantly reduced.

In addition, each time the vacuum pump operates to maintain the proper vacuum level, it also removes residual water from the riser. This prevents the formation of water columns and ice plugs that can compromise system performance, particularly in cold environments. No condensation problems occur, and no additional special equipment is required.

“By combining fire protection expertise with innovative vacuum technology, FireFlex has developed a solution that significantly improves the safety, reliability and longevity of sprinkler systems. This outstanding achievement makes the company a deserving recipient of the 'Innovation in Vacuum Busch Award 2026',” says Kaya Busch, Co-owner and Co-CEO of the Busch Group.

The vacuum required for system operation is generated by a DOLPHIN LX 0030 liquid ring vacuum pump from Busch Vacuum Solutions. The pump establishes the required vacuum level in less than four minutes for a 1,000-gallon sprinkler network.

The Busch Group presents the“Innovation in Vacuum Busch Award” once a year. It honors individuals or companies that utilize vacuum technology in particularly innovative ways, benefiting both people and the environment. The award was first introduced in 2013 to mark the 50th anniversary of Busch Vacuum Solutions.

Dr Sandra Thirtle-Höck

Busch Group

+49 64 418021460

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FireFlex Systems Receives 'Innovation in Vacuum Busch Award 2026' News Provided By Busch Group October 08, 2026, 07:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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