New Vistatec And Slator Research Reveals Enterprise Language AI Priorities

Trusted AI + Human Expertise examines how enterprises balance AI with human oversight. Findings to be presented at a joint online event on October 29.

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vistatec, a global leader in AI, localization, data, and multilingual content solutions, today announced new research produced in collaboration with Slator, a leading source of market intelligence on Language Solutions and AI, revealing a significant shift in enterprise priorities as Language AI moves into production.

The report, "Trusted AI + Human Expertise: How enterprises are redesigning review, quality workflows, and governance for Language AI", examines how organizations are balancing the speed and scale of artificial intelligence with the human expertise required to maintain quality, manage risk, and establish accountability across global content operations.

According to Slator, output quality and accuracy emerged as the leading priority for enterprise buyers deploying Language AI, with 28% of respondents citing it. A further 18% identified compliance, auditability, and enterprise risk control as their primary concern, compared with 20% who prioritized cost efficiency.

Together, these findings indicate that enterprise AI adoption is increasingly shaped by the need for measurable quality, effective governance, and operational efficiency.

Enterprises face growing pressure to determine which content can be safely automated, where specialist human review remains essential, and how to demonstrate that AI-generated translations meet business, regulatory, and market requirements.

Drawing on enterprise buyer research and industry perspectives, the report identifies an emerging approach to Language AI adoption in which automation is guided by content risk, business impact, and clearly defined quality requirements.

Rather than applying a uniform level of automation across all content, organizations are increasingly differentiating workflows according to the potential consequences of errors. Human expertise is being directed towards content requiring greater contextual understanding, specialist knowledge, cultural sensitivity, or regulatory oversight.

"AI has fundamentally changed what is possible in multilingual content operations, but scaling that capability responsibly requires a corresponding shift in how enterprises approach quality and accountability," said Simon Hodgkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Vistatec. "Organizations need confidence in the decisions being made throughout their AI workflows: which content can be automated, where human expertise is essential, and how quality can be demonstrated over time. This research provides an evidence-based perspective on those challenges and a practical framework for bringing AI capability and human judgment together at enterprise scale."

The research further highlights the importance of continuous AI evaluation. As new models are introduced and existing capabilities change, enterprises need repeatable processes to benchmark performance, measure editing effort, validate quality across languages and content types, and reassess deployment decisions.

The report builds on these findings with a practical framework for enterprise Language AI, including a risk-based routing matrix designed to help organizations determine appropriate levels of automation and human oversight. It also explores approaches to quality assurance, governance, and ongoing evaluation as AI technologies and enterprise requirements continue to evolve.

"Enterprise buyers are moving beyond the initial question of whether AI can produce usable multilingual output," said Alex Edwards, Head of Consulting at Slator. "The next challenge is operational: establishing which workflows are appropriate for different content types, how quality should be verified, and where human expertise adds the greatest value. Our research brings these considerations together into a practical operating model that enterprises can adapt as Language AI continues to evolve."

A central finding of the report is that human expertise remains essential to enterprise AI governance, even as automation expands.

For enterprises operating in regulated or high-risk sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and government, these capabilities are particularly relevant when multilingual content can affect safety, compliance, customer understanding, or public trust.

Vistatec and Slator will present key findings from Trusted AI + Human Expertise during a dedicated 30-minute online event on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. GMT / 5:00 p.m. CET / 12:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 a.m. PDT.

All registered participants will receive access to the full research report following the event.

Register for the event:

Trusted AI + Human Expertise was written by Slator in collaboration with Vistatec as part of Slator's independent Consulting services.

About Vistatec

Vistatec works with many of the world's most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential. Operating since 1997, Vistatec is a recognized leader in AI, localization, multilingual content, and data solutions. Vistatec partners with businesses to navigate the complexities of global markets and ensure impactful, culturally relevant communications. With our global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and locations worldwide, Vistatec continues to lead industry benchmarks through innovative technologies and strategic insights. Learn more at

About Slator

Slator is a leading source of market intelligence on Language Solutions and AI, providing independent analysis to inform revenue and strategy decisions for market leaders and enterprise teams. Its Advisory and Consulting practices provide specialized research and support to organizations operating across the language services and AI sectors.

Headquartered in Zurich, Slator has a presence in Asia, Europe, and the US.

Learn more at

Christine Tubridy

Vistatec

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