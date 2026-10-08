Sri Lanka Sustainability Summit Announces Four Global Keynote Speakers

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Brand Forum has announced four international keynote speakers for its Sri Lanka Sustainability Summit 2026, which will examine responsible business and sustainable growth.

The forum is organising the summit under its Sustainable Brand Initiative, with Commercial Bank of Ceylon as title partner. The theme is 'Reimagining Sri Lanka's Responsible Future'.

The programme brings together perspectives on corporate leadership, investment, brand strategy, social impact and development. Organisers intend it to connect sustainability commitments with decisions about business strategy, organisational culture and the use of resources.

Shankar Venkateswaran, co-founder and managing partner of ECube Investment Advisors and a former sustainability head at Tata Group, is scheduled to discuss the leadership and culture required to build a responsible corporation.

Ravi A. Fernando, chairman and chief executive of Global Strategic Corporate Sustainability, will examine the relationship between sustainability, brands and public trust. The forum also identifies him as an executive in residence with INSEAD's Sustainable Business Initiative.

Shraman Jha, chief executive of Hindustan Unilever Foundation, is expected to address how sustainability can support lasting growth.

David Galipeau, founding partner of SDGx and formerly associated with the United Nations, will discuss the relationship between capital, technology and social impact.

Forum co-founder Rohan Somawansa linked the initiative to Sri Lanka's efforts to move from economic recovery towards more resilient and accountable business practices. He described the summit as an opportunity to bring international experience into local discussions and develop practical responses.

The intended audience includes business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, academics, sustainability specialists and brand and marketing professionals.

The programme also includes a chief guest address on responsible business and Sri Lanka's economic and social future. Organisers are accepting registration enquiries through.... The summit forms part of the forum's wider work on Sri Lanka's identity and future development.