Navy Reports Kendu Leaf Seizure In Kalpitiya Coastal Area
The operation was conducted by personnel from SLNS Vijaya of the North Western Naval Command, together with the Coast Guard, following a search of 15 suspicious sacks found in the coastal area. The Kendu leaves are believed to have been abandoned by smugglers due to heightened naval surveillance in the area.
The seized consignment will be handed over to the Kalpitiya Police for onward legal action.
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