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Navy Reports Kendu Leaf Seizure In Kalpitiya Coastal Area


2026-10-08 04:02:27
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard seized more than 570kg of smuggled Kendu leaves during a joint search operation in the Ilanthadiya coastal area of Kalpitiya this morning, 7 October 2026.

The operation was conducted by personnel from SLNS Vijaya of the North Western Naval Command, together with the Coast Guard, following a search of 15 suspicious sacks found in the coastal area. The Kendu leaves are believed to have been abandoned by smugglers due to heightened naval surveillance in the area.

The seized consignment will be handed over to the Kalpitiya Police for onward legal action.

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Colombo Gazette

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