Sri Lanka Promotes Tourism At World Tourism Day Event

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi joined the Global Trade and Technology Council of India (GTTCI) and partner countries in celebrating World Tourism Day 2026, highlighting tourism, innovation and the evolving ways in which people discover the world.

Held on 27 September at Le Méridien, New Delhi, the event explored this year's theme,“Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism,” and the growing role of technology in shaping the future of travel.

The High Commission showcased Sri Lanka as a remarkable destination, featuring eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, rich biodiversity, a renowned tea heritage, pristine beaches, living traditions, and the warmth and hospitality of its people.

With more than 2.36 million international tourist arrivals in 2025, Sri Lanka offered a diverse range of experiences, including destination weddings, MICE, wellness, golf, surfing, diving, wildlife, adventure, heritage and culture, all within a relatively compact island.

Increasing numbers of Indian travellers discovered and rediscovered Sri Lanka, drawn not only by its beaches and landscapes, but also by the shared history, culture and heritage, as well as the close connections between the peoples of the two countries. For Indian visitors, Sri Lanka was increasingly more than a holiday destination, offering opportunities to celebrate, connect, explore and create lasting memories.

As the world of travel evolved, Sri Lanka embraced digitalisation and artificial intelligence to create more seamless and enriching visitor experiences, while promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism and safeguarding its cultural and natural heritage.

Through vibrant visuals and stories of the island, the High Commission invited visitors to experience Sri Lanka beyond a holiday and discover an island of extraordinary diversity, warmth and wonder.

The High Commission appreciated the role of the GTTCI in bringing together countries and partners to celebrate tourism and strengthen international cooperation.