Nairobi Briefing Promotes Sri Lanka Expo And Business Partnerships

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's High Commission in Nairobi held a briefing on Sri Lanka Expo 2027 on 25 September, bringing together approximately 180 participants to discuss trade and investment opportunities.

The event took place at Britam Towers in partnership with Equity Bank Kenya. Participants represented government, business chambers, trade and investment agencies, financial institutions, logistics and technology businesses from Kenya and Sri Lanka, according to the High Commission.

Acting High Commissioner Ruvini De Silva headed the programme, which included Nairobi County Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri and representatives of both countries' business communities.

De Silva linked the briefing to efforts to strengthen commercial connectivity and create opportunities for businesses, investors and entrepreneurs. Discussion areas included agriculture, financial services, tourism, technology, logistics, trade and investment.

Muchiri presented Nairobi's role as a gateway to East African markets and discussed city partnerships for trade and investment. Hassan Omar, identified by the High Commission as the ruling party's secretary general, delivered the keynote address on political stability, regional integration and Africa–Asia trade.

Two panels examined potential partnerships and market expansion. The first included Bidco Africa, Elgon Kenya, Equity Bank Kenya, the Kenya Investment Authority and the Kenya International Freight & Warehousing Association.

The second brought together EFL Global Kenya, Browns Plantations Kenya, LOLC Kenya Microfinance Bank, NTT Data and SLASSCOM. Their discussions covered business links across investment promotion, banking, logistics, plantations and the digital economy.

Sri Lanka Expo 2027 is scheduled for 14 to 17 January at the BMICH in Colombo. The Export Development Board's event listing confirms those dates.

The High Commission plans further outreach and business briefings to encourage Kenyan participation. It presents the exhibition as an opportunity to meet potential partners, explore Sri Lankan products and services and consider investment opportunities, with the Nairobi event serving as an introductory engagement for prospective participants.