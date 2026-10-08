Sri Lanka Showcases Food And Crafts At Beijing Fair
The event brought together members of the diplomatic corps and over 500 Chinese nationals and businesspeople, providing an ideal platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage and culinary diversity of Sri Lanka.
The Sri Lanka stall featured traditional Sri Lankan food, Ceylon Tea, gem and jewellery, batik and other handicrafts, alongside promotional materials highlighting Sri Lanka's diverse tourist attractions. The participation also highlighted the country's distinctive cultural identity and the quality and diversity of its traditional products. Visitors were also offered traditional Sri Lankan delicacies, Naaran Kevum and fish patties, providing a taste of Sri Lanka's culinary traditions.
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