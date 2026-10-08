Sri Lankan Embassy Joins Myanmar Trade Expo Media Launch

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar, Prabashini Ponnamperuma, participated in the Media Launch of the Myanmar Business, Trade Show and Travel Expo 2026, held on 25 August 2026 at the Pan Pacific Hotel, Yangon, in connection with the international Expo held from 4 to 7 September 2026.

The Media Launch brought together representatives of the diplomatic community, business and trade sectors, tourism industry, electronic and print media, social media platforms and other stakeholders. The event provided a platform to promote business, trade, investment and tourism opportunities and generate media interest in the international Expo.

Representatives of the Embassies of Sri Lanka, Nepal, Egypt and Bangladesh participated in the programme, providing an opportunity for the respective diplomatic missions to showcase their countries and promote cooperation with Myanmar in trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people relations.

During the event, the Ambassador highlighted the potential for strengthening Sri Lanka–Myanmar economic and commercial relations, particularly in bilateral trade, investment, tourism and business-to-business cooperation. She also highlighted Sri Lanka's tourism attractions, export potential and investment opportunities.

Sri Lanka participated in the Expo through a dedicated Sri Lanka Pavilion and took part in panel discussions and Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings, providing opportunities to promote Sri Lankan products, services, tourism and investment prospects among the Myanmar business community and international participants.

The Embassy's participation in the Expo formed part of its efforts to promote Sri Lanka as a destination for tourism, trade and investment, while facilitating business networking and strengthening economic and commercial engagement between Sri Lanka and Myanmar.