DFCC Bank Reports Certification For Its Business Continuity System

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) DFCC Bank has reported obtaining ISO 22301:2019 certification for its Business Continuity Management System, which sets out arrangements for maintaining critical banking services during operational disruptions.

The bank links the certification to its work on governance, risk management, contingency planning and incident response. Its stated aim is to protect customers' access to essential services while improving its capacity to prepare for and recover from unexpected events.

ISO 22301 is the international standard for business continuity management systems. It provides requirements for organisations to prepare for disruptions and maintain their ability to deliver products and services at an acceptable level.

DFCC describes its framework as supporting the identification of potential threats, coordination of response efforts and management of operational risks. The system is intended to reduce the impact of interruptions on customers, employees and other stakeholders.

Kushan Jayasuriya, senior vice president for integrated risk management and chief risk officer, linked the achievement to the importance of banking services in the daily activities of individuals, families and businesses.

He described certification as recognition of the continuity framework developed by teams across the bank and as a basis for further improvements as risks and operating conditions change.

The certification followed a bank-wide effort to incorporate continuity principles into governance, strategic planning, operational processes and everyday decision-making, according to DFCC.

The bank plans to continue testing and developing its business continuity capabilities in line with international standards. That work is intended to support preparedness and service delivery across changing operational conditions.

Established in 1955, DFCC provides retail, corporate and small-business banking alongside treasury, investment and trade finance services. The continuity system concerns the arrangements supporting those operations during disruptions.

Its certification announcement focuses on organisational preparedness and recovery, with ongoing testing and improvement forming part of the bank's stated approach to operational resilience.