Andhra CM Seeks Timely Release Of Funds From Centre For Jal Jeevan Mission, Polavaram

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil in New Delhi on Thursday and urged him to ensure a timely release of funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission-Amarajeevi Jaladhara works and Polavaram project.

The Chief Minister explained the progress of the Polavaram project and the details of the Jal Jeevan Mission-Amarajeevi Jaladhara works recently taken up at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore.

As part of his two-day visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister met C.R. Patil and informed him that Polavaram works were progressing at a fast pace with the objective of completing the project and dedicating it to the nation by the time of the Godavari Pushkarams next year.

According to an official release here, the Chief Minister also urged the Union Minister to resolve several long-pending issues concerning Odisha and Chhattisgarh. He requested the permanent withdrawal of the Stop Work Order issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in connection with the pending public hearings for the protective embankments to be constructed in Odisha and Chhattisgarh as part of the Polavaram project. Though the order is currently in abeyance, the Chief Minister sought its permanent withdrawal.

He urged the Union Ministry to coordinate with the Governments of Odisha and Chhattisgarh and persuade them to expedite the public hearing process.

The Chief Minister also suggested convening a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh under the chairmanship of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. He said the issue could be resolved amicably in the larger interests of all three states through cooperation, coordination and a spirit of give-and-take.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that rehabilitation and resettlement works required for impounding water up to the 41.15-metre contour at Polavaram were being expedited. He said the state government was giving equal priority to resolving the problems of displaced families and completing R&R works, alongside the construction of the project. He urged the Union Minister to ensure that there was no shortage of funds for Polavaram.

They also discussed the measures and works required for impounding water up to the 45.72-metre contour at the project.

Chief Minister Naidu explained that thousands of TMCs of floodwater from the Godavari were flowing wastefully into the sea and highlighted efforts to divert and utilise the water through the Pattiseema project. He said steps were also being taken to develop Polavaram as a major tourism and spiritual destination.

Referring to the recently launched Jal Jeevan Mission-Amarajeevi Jaladhara works at Proddatur, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh has around 95 lakh rural households, of which 62 lakh already have tap water connections. He said foundation stones had recently been laid for works to provide drinking water connections to another 27 lakh rural households.

The Chief Minister stressed that the state government was giving the highest priority to these works and requested the Union Minister to ensure the prompt release of funds in accordance with the progress of the work.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also explained to the Union Minister the benefits of interlinking rivers in the southern states.