President Mirziyoyev Calls Central Asia-Azerbaijan Meeting Historic

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan is of historic significance as it is being held for the first time with the participation of Azerbaijan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Oct. 8 in Avaza, Turkmenistan, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

“Today, our meeting is of particular significance as it is being held for the first time together with brotherly Azerbaijan,” he said.

Mirziyoyev particularly noted Turkmenistan's successful chairmanship.

“Over the past year, we have made significant progress in regional cooperation on many important issues and reached specific agreements. Central Asia has changed significantly in recent years. The atmosphere of relations between our countries has also changed. We meet more often, openly discuss issues, find solutions and support each other. Our consultative meetings have played an important role in this. When creating this format, we proceeded from a simple understanding: the prosperity and security of Central Asia directly depend on trust among our states. The completion of the procedure for concluding the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century was a historic event. At the same time, we are not seeking to create cumbersome structures. We need a flexible and clear format in which strong, sovereign and independent states cooperate based on mutual respect, trust and pragmatism. This approach has already produced results,” he said.

The Uzbek president said the region is now represented more confidently and prominently on the international stage.

“This is demonstrated by the growing interest in the Central Asia Plus format, as well as the continued expansion of the circle of our external partners. Our rapprochement is taking place in a challenging environment. The world is changing rapidly, tensions are rising, trade and transport links are being reconfigured, and new risks are emerging. In such circumstances, it is important to coordinate our actions even more closely,” he said.