Azerbaijan To Chair Consultative Meeting Of Central Asian Leaders In 2027
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said this during the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia in Avaza.
“I am confident that Azerbaijan's chairmanship will give fresh impetus to our joint work and the development of mutually beneficial cooperation. The Kyrgyz Republic is ready to provide the necessary support and facilitate the successful implementation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship priorities,” Japarov said.
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