QAIX Opens Global Membership, Launching An Executive Alliance Across Quantum, AI & Finance

Manhattan-headquartered alliance launches memberships from $1,800, giving companies, innovators and technology leaders access to a global community, New York executive infrastructure, investors, industry forums and market visibility.

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QAIX, the Quantum Computing & AI Alliance hosted by XDC Tech US, Inc., announced the opening of its global membership program, inviting companies, founders, technology leaders, researchers, investors and institutions to participate in a new international ecosystem built around five technologies expected to reshape the global economy over the coming decade.

QAIX members get office space in New York, along with access to XDC's offices in London, Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo. Membership also brings in access to NVIDIA's AI ecosystem and GPU resources, as well as IBM's compliance, custody and asset tokenization services. On top of that, members connect directly with Fortune 500 companies, fintechs and investors, and get a seat in working groups, executive forums and policy discussions shaping how AI and digital assets are regulated in the U.S.

"I've watched AI, quantum computing, digital assets, robotics and financial infrastructure grow up as five separate industries, and that's just not true anymore," says Atul Khekade, Founding Board Member at QAIX.Alliance & Co-Founder, XDC Network. "They're converging into one story. QAIX is where companies come to be part of that story, in New York and in cities like Dubai, London, Tokyo and Singapore, instead of finding their way into it alone."

Rather than operating as a traditional industry association focused primarily on networking, QAIX aims to give members an environment where relationships can translate into collaboration, capital, market entry, visibility, pilots and commercial opportunities.

From New York Access to Global Growth

For international technology companies, entering the United States can require far more than opening an office, it can mean years of relationship-building and credibility before the first deal closes. Companies need market intelligence, capital access, infrastructure and the right partners already in place. QAIX compresses that timeline. Members get office access at XDC's Manhattan headquarters, introductions to investors, custody and financial infrastructure, a U.S. business account with fiat-digital settlement, and a seat in its innovation network and executive forums, giving companies a working New York presence from day one.

For emerging companies outside the United States, this creates a particularly compelling proposition: build globally while establishing a presence and network in New York.

QAIX members can also engage with an ecosystem spanning Fortune 500 leaders, fintechs, quantum and AI providers, venture capital, researchers and financial institutions. The alliance's monthly working groups are intended to bring executives together around technology, markets and policy, while its Manhattan forums create opportunities for face-to-face conversations and collaboration. Executive and Founder memberships include all eight core member deliverables.

QAIX membership also offers access to exclusive NVIDIA Inception and IBM Partner Plus programs, an ecosystem that provides eligible companies with access to their AI technologies, technical expertise, training, cloud resources, partner networks and market opportunities to help accelerate product development, scale and growth.

QAIX Wants Members to Build the Alliance, Not Simply Join It

A defining principle behind QAIX is that its community should be built by its members. Members will have opportunities to participate in discussions, organize and host events, contribute expertise, speak on panels, engage with working groups and help develop local ecosystems around the technologies represented by QAIX.

The Invitation: Don't Just Watch the Next Technology Cycle. Help Build It.

The question is no longer which technology matters, but what happens when they converge. QAIX is inviting organizations worldwide to be part of that convergence. Membership applications are now open.

QAIX offers five membership paths, giving companies the flexibility to choose based on how much physical access, visibility and engagement they need, from an entry-level community membership to full executive access at the alliance's Manhattan headquarters.



Global Growth Desk - $1,800/year - Entry-level access to the QAIX community, including events across four global cities, alliance networking and briefings, and support hosting member-led events.

Explorer - $11,000/year - Seven days of office access at QAIX's Manhattan headquarters, plus community networking and briefings.

Access - $22,500/year - 15 days of office access, plus market visibility, speaking opportunities and a seat in executive forums.

Executive - $45,000/year - Full membership, including 30 days of office access, every member deliverable, and a seat on a panel discussion. Founding Membership - $35,000/year (limited enrollment) - Executive-level access at a $10,000 discount off the standard Executive rate, plus founding-member standing.



Learn more about QAIX membership.

About QAIX

QAIX - Quantum Computing & AI Alliance is an executive consortium hosted by XDC Tech US, Inc. and headquartered in Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City. The alliance connects organizations and leaders across Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Ledger, Industrial Robotics and Financial Infrastructure, with a focus on innovation, capital, U.S. market entry, enterprise collaboration and global ecosystem development.

Media & Membership Enquiries

QAIX - Quantum Computing & AI Alliance

Chelsea, Manhattan | New York City

Contact details:

Rachna Baruah, Head of Communications

...

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at