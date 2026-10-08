HTX Ventures Publishes New Report On The Convergence Of Cefi, Defi, And Tradfi

APIA, Samoa, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX Ventures, the global investment arm of HTX, has published a new report titled The Convergence of CeFi, DeFi, and TradFi in 2026: How Institutional-Grade Hybrid Architecture Is Taking Shape.

The report examines how CeFi, DeFi, and TradFi are converging to form a new institutional digital-asset architecture. As custody, collateral, execution, yield, and risk management are unbundled from the traditional all-in-one platform model, each layer is increasingly being occupied by specialized market leaders: TradFi provides regulated, yield-bearing assets; centralized platforms and custodians manage institutional access, compliance, and execution; while DeFi protocols and risk curators supply programmable backend infrastructure.

The report argues that this hybrid structure could offer institutions a more controlled path to adopt and test digital-asset products. It also signals a broader reallocation of revenue and market power toward the players that control asset issuance, custody, distribution, risk management, and client relationships.

The full report is available at:

About HTX Ventures

HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, integrates investment, incubation, and research to identify the best and brightest teams worldwide. With more than a decade-long history as an industry pioneer, HTX Ventures excels at identifying cutting-edge technologies and emerging business models within the sector. To foster growth within the blockchain ecosystem, we provide comprehensive support to projects, including financing, resources, and strategic advice.

HTX Ventures currently backs over 300 projects spanning multiple blockchain sectors, with select high-quality initiatives already trading on the HTX exchange. Furthermore, as one of the most active FOF (Fund of Funds) funds, HTX Ventures invests in 30 top global funds and collaborates with leading blockchain funds such as Polychain, Dragonfly, Bankless, Gitcoin, Figment, Nomad, Animoca, and Hack VC to jointly build a blockchain ecosystem. Visit us here.

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