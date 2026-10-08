Taction Software Expands Telemedicine And EHR-Integrated Healthcare App Development Services

Taction Software LLC is a healthcare software engineering company founded in 2013

Healthcare App Development Services across USA and Globally

Telemedicine EHR Integration services by Taction Software

Chicago-based healthcare software firm expands virtual care solutions with seamless Epic, Oracle Health, athenahealth, and EHR integrations.

- Arinder Singh Suri, CEO and Founder, Taction SoftwareCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Taction Software LLC, a healthcare software engineering company founded in 2013, today announced the expansion of its telemedicine app development services. The expanded offering is built around a common problem in virtual care: video visits that live in a separate system, forcing clinicians and staff to re-enter notes, appointments, and charges by hand.The company now delivers telemedicine platforms as a single engineered system covering secure video consultations, scheduling, e-prescribing, remote patient monitoring, and EHR integration. Virtual visits are designed to create documented encounters in the EHR clinicians already use, through HL7 v2, FHIR, SMART on FHIR, and Mirth Connect interfaces."Most telemedicine projects do not fail on video. They fail at the edges, when a visit does not reach the chart, a schedule conflicts with the EHR, or a prescription has to be re-entered," said Arinder Singh Suri, CEO and Founder of Taction Software. "Our work has always centered on healthcare interoperability. Expanding our telemedicine services lets organizations launch virtual care that fits their clinical operations from day one, instead of adding another disconnected tool."What the Expanded Services IncludeCustom telemedicine platforms for synchronous video visits, store-and-forward review, and remote patient monitoringPatient apps, provider apps, and administrative portals for web, iOS, and AndroidEHR integration with Epic, Oracle Health (Cerner), athenahealth, and other systems, including patient identity matching, appointment synchronization, and encounter documentationE-prescribing and pharmacy connectivity, billing integration, eligibility verification, and patient paymentsHIPAA-aligned engineering, including encryption, role-based access control, multi-factor authentication, and audit loggingSpecialty workflows for behavioral health, dermatology, chronic care, pediatrics, neurology, and urgent carePost-launch monitoring, maintenance, security updates, and mobile operating system compatibility supportWhy Taction Is Expanding Its Telemedicine ServicesVirtual care has become a permanent part of how many health systems, practices, and digital health companies deliver care. As programs mature, the questions buyers ask have shifted. Early projects focused on getting a video visit working. Today's projects focus on whether that visit fits into the rest of the clinical operation.When a telemedicine platform runs separately from the EHR, the gaps show up quickly. Front-desk staff manage two calendars and double bookings appear. Clinicians document in one system and copy notes into another. Prescriptions are re-entered. Charges are delayed or missed because the encounter never reached the billing system. Patients who registered through the telemedicine app end up with duplicate records in the EHR.These problems are rarely caused by the video component. They come from integration, scheduling ownership, documentation flow, and billing data, which is where Taction has concentrated its engineering work since its founding. The expanded services bring that integration experience to the full telemedicine platform, so organizations can plan virtual care as part of their clinical system rather than as an add-on.How Taction Integrates Telemedicine With Existing EHR SystemsInteroperability is the core of the expanded offering. Taction connects telemedicine platforms to Epic, Oracle Health (Cerner), athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, NextGen, MEDITECH, and other EHRs, choosing the standard that fits each workflow rather than forcing one approach across the whole system.Many hospitals still run scheduling, admissions, orders, and results over HL7 v2 messages, while newer read and write access uses FHIR R4 resources. Taction typically combines both. SMART on FHIR lets clinicians launch the telemedicine application from inside the EHR with the patient already in context, avoiding a second login and manual patient lookup. Where organizations run several EHRs or legacy interfaces, Taction uses Mirth Connect as an interface engine to handle transformation, routing, queuing, and message replay.A typical integrated workflow follows the full visit lifecycle:A patient books an appointment, and the platform reads open slots from the EHR or pushes the booking to it, depending on which system owns the schedule.The platform matches the patient to the correct chart using demographics and EHR identifiers, with uncertain matches sent to staff review instead of creating new records automatically.Insurance eligibility is checked before the visit, and reminders are sent without protected health information in the message content.The clinician launches the visit from the EHR, conducts the video consultation, and documents it using templates.Prescriptions are sent through the EHR's native prescribing workflow or through certified e-prescribing integration.The signed note and telehealth encounter are posted back to the chart, and charge data flows to the billing system.Scheduled reconciliation compares platform records with the EHR and flags any missing notes or charges for follow-up.Taction also helps buyers distinguish standard interoperability capabilities from features that require vendor programs, client approvals, or additional fees. Production access to some EHR APIs, embedded launch configuration, and discrete data write-back can depend on vendor agreements and hospital IT involvement. Identifying these requirements during discovery helps organizations plan realistic timelines and budgets.Platform Architecture Built for Clinical ReliabilityA telemedicine platform is a real-time media system, a clinical workflow system, and an integration system at the same time. Each layer has different reliability and compliance requirements, and the expanded services address all three.Video consultations are built on WebRTC, with media relay servers deployed so visits can connect through restrictive hospital and corporate networks. For multi-party visits, recording, and centralized quality monitoring, media is routed through server infrastructure designed to scale across regions. Taction helps organizations decide between commercial video services that offer Business Associate Agreements and self-hosted media infrastructure, based on projected visit volume, time to market, and long-term operating cost.Session recovery is designed in from the start. When a patient's phone switches from Wi-Fi to cellular, or an app moves to the background, the platform reconnects the participant to the same visit while preserving notes, timers, and visit state. For patients on poor connections, adaptive video quality and pre-visit network checks reduce failed visits, and clinicians have a defined fallback to audio-only care when appropriate.For peak demand, such as seasonal illness or many visits starting on the hour, media and application services scale horizontally, and queues protect EHR interfaces that cannot absorb sudden traffic spikes. Capacity targets are validated through load testing before launch.Patient and provider applications can be delivered as web applications, native iOS and Android apps, or cross-platform builds. Cross-platform frameworks such as React Native and Flutter let one team ship patient apps faster and handle video well, while native development can be the better choice for advanced camera use, connected Bluetooth medical devices, or demanding accessibility requirements. Backend services are typically designed as separate modules for scheduling, visits, messaging, documentation, billing, and integrations, deployed on HIPAA-eligible cloud services covered by the provider's Business Associate Agreement.Specialty-Specific Telemedicine WorkflowsDifferent specialties use telemedicine in very different ways, and the expanded services are tuned to those differences rather than a single generic workflow.Behavioral health platforms support recurring sessions, group therapy, standardized outcome measures, and crisis escalation, along with the stricter confidentiality requirements that can apply to substance use disorder records. Dermatology programs rely heavily on store-and-forward review, so guided image capture, lesion tracking over time, and specialist review queues matter more than live video.Chronic care programs combine scheduled video visits with connected device data, care plans, and care manager outreach, along with time tracking that supports care management billing. Pediatric telemedicine requires proxy accounts for parents and guardians, age-based consent, and careful handling of adolescent confidentiality.Neurology and telestroke programs need fast, reliable provider-to-provider video from emergency departments, access to imaging, and time-stamped documentation of clinical decisions. Virtual urgent care requires on-demand queues, licensure-aware provider matching across states, fast intake, eligibility checks, and clear escalation to in-person care.A Practical Approach to HIPAA ComplianceTaction's position is that no technology, vendor, or single feature makes a telemedicine platform HIPAA compliant on its own. Compliance combines technical safeguards built into the software with administrative and legal obligations that remain with the healthcare organization.On the technical side, Taction builds encryption in transit and at rest, role-based access control enforced at the API layer, multi-factor authentication and single sign-on for workforce users, tamper-resistant audit logging, content-free notifications that keep protected health information off lock screens, configurable consent capture, and configurable data retention. Video sessions use authenticated room access, waiting rooms, and expiring links, and recording is disabled by default.Taction signs Business Associate Agreements on engagements involving protected health information and maps every vendor in the architecture that may handle that information, including video, cloud, messaging, and analytics providers.Organizations retain responsibility for their HIPAA risk analysis, policies, workforce training, consent language, access reviews, and breach notification decisions. Taction documents how each technical safeguard works so compliance teams have the evidence they need during audits and reviews, and agrees incident response roles with clients before launch.Custom, White-Label, or Off-the-Shelf: Helping Buyers ChooseCustom development is not always the right choice, and Taction's expanded services include guidance on when it is.Off-the-shelf telemedicine software suits small practices offering standard video visits with simple scheduling and no need for deep EHR write-back. It launches quickly and shifts platform maintenance to the vendor, though the roadmap, pricing, and data export remain under the vendor's control.White-label platforms suit organizations that want their own brand quickly and can accept the vendor's core workflows. They work well for pilots and market tests, though per-visit fees, data export terms, and available integrations deserve close review.Custom development fits organizations with specialty-specific workflows, a need for bi-directional EHR integration, high visit volumes that make license fees expensive, or plans to sell telemedicine as a product. Many organizations choose a hybrid approach: a proven video service under a Business Associate Agreement, with custom scheduling, documentation, and EHR integration built on top.Post-Launch Operations and ScalabilityLaunch is when real patients, networks, and clinic schedules begin testing a platform. Taction's expanded services include post-launch operations covering video quality monitoring, integration monitoring with alerts for failed EHR messages, incident response with defined roles, load testing before predictable peaks, infrastructure cost optimization, security patching, and annual mobile operating system compatibility updates.Support scope, availability targets, and response commitments are agreed in writing before launch, so healthcare organizations and Taction's engineering team both know who handles each type of issue. Operational dashboards track visit volume, wait times, no-show rates, connection quality, and integration health, helping operations leaders identify where workflow changes, not only software changes, would improve their virtual care programs.Part of a Broader Healthcare App Development PracticeThe telemedicine expansion builds on Taction's broader healthcare app development services, which span patient engagement, remote patient monitoring, mental health, pharmacy, wellness, medication management, and EHR-integrated mobile and web applications. Many telemedicine programs sit inside this larger stack, which allows organizations to extend virtual care into connected patient apps, monitoring programs, and care management tools without starting from scratch. Remote patient monitoring is a common example: device readings and triaged alerts can trigger a scheduled video consultation, so a concerning trend leads to a clinical conversation rather than another unread notification.The company's published work includes a remote patient monitoring platform that brought enrollment, insurance verification, device logistics, ongoing monitoring, triaged alerts, billing guidance, and bi-directional EHR integration into one system. Taction also built and extended a multi-tenant behavioral health practice management platform unifying a client portal, clinical documentation, workflow engine, billing, front office, and analytics. That platform later became part of a larger behavioral health software portfolio.Both projects reflect capabilities that telemedicine programs depend on: managing the full patient lifecycle, supporting behavioral health workflows, and keeping clinical data synchronized with the EHR in both directions.What Healthcare Buyers Should Plan ForTaction's expanded services also aim to make telemedicine projects easier to plan before development begins. In the company's experience, the factors that most affect budget and timeline are the number and type of EHR integrations, the e-prescribing path, the number of user roles and applications, the video infrastructure approach, and the compliance evidence enterprise buyers require.A focused minimum viable product for one specialty, with patient and provider applications, video visits, scheduling, messaging, and payments, typically takes three to five months. A comprehensive platform with bi-directional EHR integration, e-prescribing, remote monitoring, and analytics usually takes six to nine months. EHR vendor approvals and hospital interface team availability can extend these timelines, which is why Taction starts those steps during discovery rather than during development.Ongoing costs also deserve attention before launch. Cloud hosting, video usage, monitoring, security updates, integration support, and feature development continue after go-live. Organizations that budget for these from the start avoid the common pattern of a successful launch followed by an underfunded platform.Taction also recommends that buyers settle several operational decisions early: which system owns the schedule, who reviews uncertain patient matches, who responds to failed EHR messages, whether payment is collected before or after the visit, and what fallback clinicians use when a video connection fails. These decisions shape the software, and resolving them early prevents expensive rework.Engagement Models and Getting StartedHealthcare organizations can work with Taction through fixed-price engagements for well-defined scopes such as a minimum viable product, time-and-materials engagements for evolving requirements, or dedicated teams for long-term product development. Projects typically begin with discovery, during which Taction reviews workflows, EHR access paths, compliance requirements, and vendor agreements before producing a scoped plan with architecture, timeline, and estimate.Organizations planning a new telemedicine platform, adding virtual care to an existing product, or connecting an existing telemedicine system to their EHR can request a preliminary estimate or a telemedicine architecture consultation through the company's website.About Taction SoftwareTaction Software LLC is a healthcare software engineering company founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a development center in Noida, India. The company has delivered more than 200 healthcare projects, including telemedicine platforms, EHR and EMR integrations, remote patient monitoring systems, and HIPAA-compliant mobile and web applications for health systems, clinics, and digital health companies. Learn more at Taction Software.

arinder singh suri

Taction Software LLC

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Taction Software Expands Telemedicine and EHR-Integrated Healthcare App Development Services News Provided By Taction Software LLC October 08, 2026, 07:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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