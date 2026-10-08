Beyon Connect Develops AML Referral Programme With AMAN As First Referral Partner

Beyon Connect Signs with AMAN Compliance Solutions

New initiative under development will connect organisations with specialist expertise, beginning with financial crime prevention and compliance services.

- Beyon Connect CEO Richard BudelMANAMA, BAHRAIN, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, has announced plans to launch an AML Referral Programme and signing of its first referral partnership agreement with AMAN Compliance Solutions. The announcement and signing took place during Fintech Forward 2026, Bahrain's flagship financial services forum, held at Exhibition World Bahrain.The programme agreement was signed by Beyon Connect CEO Richard Budel and AMAN Group Chief Executive Officer Dickson Johnstone, in the presence of H.E Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Beyon Group Chairman, Ms. Gemma Stevenson, the UK's Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan, Simon Martin CMG the UK Charge d'Affaires to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and other executives.As organisations face increasingly specialised operational, regulatory and compliance requirements, access to the right expertise is becoming an increasingly important part of doing business. The Beyon Connect AML Referral Programme is being developed to bridge that gap by connecting organisations with independent specialist providers whose expertise is relevant to their business needs.The programme will launch with financial crime prevention and compliance services, with AMAN becoming its first referral partner. Under the programme, Beyon Connect facilitates referrals between organisations and specialist providers, while allowing them to remain fully independent and responsible for their own services, commercial agreements, customer relationships and service delivery.Momentum behind AMAN has been building all year. Just last month, Bahrain's Ministry of Social Development publicly welcomed AMAN's five-year partnership with Family Microfinance House (FMH), which strengthens FMH's financial-crime compliance capabilities as it expands access to Sharia-compliant finance for low-income Bahrainis, micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses.AMAN's growth in the Kingdom has been supported by Team Bahrain, with the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) facilitating AMAN's establishment in the Kingdom, and Tamkeen's supporting AMAN in building local capability and expanding its Bahrain-based team as the platform scales nationally.AMAN supports institutions in strengthening their anti-financial crime capabilities, ensuring they are able to meet local AML, CTF & anti-fraud laws and regulations as well as international best practices. This is especially important as the country prepares to go through its next FATF evaluation at the end of this year and shows the Kingdom's proactive approach to its anti-money laundering strategy, financial governance and transparency as a trusted international financial centre.Speaking on the occasion, the UK's Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan Ms. Gemma Stevenson said,“The UK and Bahrain share a strong partnership in financial services and innovation, and it is encouraging to see collaboration between organisations such as Beyon Connect and AMAN Powered by Themis to strengthen financial crime compliance and support a trusted business environment. Initiatives that bring together technology, expertise and regulatory best practice help build transparency and resilience across the financial ecosystem.”Richard Budel, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Connect, commented: "Businesses today often require specialist expertise that sits outside their own organisations, and finding the right provider can be just as important as accessing the right technology. Through the Beyon Connect Referral Programme, we are making those connections simpler by bringing organisations together with specialists that can address specific business needs. We are pleased to welcome AMAN as our first referral partner given their leading role in financial crime prevention across the Kingdom.”From AMAN's side, Dickon Johnstone, Group Chief Executive Officer of AMAN, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Beyon Connect as financial crime and regulatory requirements continue to evolve, organisations increasingly need access to specialist expertise, and this partnership gives them a direct route to our services. Working with Beyon Connect brings together vital components of Bahrain's financial ecosystem, and we are proud to be part of it."The launch of the Referral Programme represents another step in Beyon Connect's commitment to enabling digital business services that address practical market needs. Through this initiative the company is connecting organisations with specialist expertise through a growing network of independent referral partners.

Madeleine Doporto

Beyon Group

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Beyon Connect Develops AML Referral Programme with AMAN as First Referral Partner News Provided By Beyon October 08, 2026, 07:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology



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