FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Monique Salas, entrepreneur, beauty educator, mentor, and founder of The OC Lash Fairy Academy, is set to appear on Clean and Thriving TV, where she will share insights on lash education, entrepreneurship, business mentorship, resilience, and rebuilding with purpose.Clean and Thriving TV is a premium television docuseries spotlighting business owners who have overcome addiction and built thriving enterprises, focusing on personal transformation, operational growth, daily execution, and commercial success beyond recovery.You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, Salas will explore rebuilding after difficult seasons, resilience, entrepreneurship, identity, and returning to a sense of purpose through her work in beauty education and mentorship.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Clean and Thriving TV continues to spotlight individuals whose experiences demonstrate how personal transformation can influence business and life.Monique's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Monique Salas

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Monique Salas to Appear on Clean and Thriving TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 08, 2026, 07:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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