Run With Alex Publishes 18-Runner Study Linking Consistent Training To Half-Marathon Personal Bests

A runner trains on a hillside as part of the visual story accompanying Run With Alex's research on training consistency and half-marathon performance.

Study results from 18 amateur runners showing the relationship between training interruptions and half-marathon personal-best performance.

Aleksandar (Alex) Matić, founder of Run With Alex and UESCA-certified running coach, combines individualized coaching with training and performance analysis.

An analysis of 18 amateur runners found a strong association between training consistency and half-marathon personal-best performance.

- Alex MaticBELGRADE, SERBIA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Run With Alex, an online running coaching service founded by UESCA-certified coach Aleksandar (Alex) Matić, has published an applied coaching analysis examining the relationship between training consistency and half-marathon performance. The findings are being published as Run With Alex expands its coaching availability to runners in the United States and Western Europe.The study,“Consistency as the Primary Driver of Performance in Amateur Half-Marathon Runners: An Applied Coaching Analysis,” reviewed training logs and race results from 18 adult runners aged 24 to 51 who were coached through at least 16 weeks of half-marathon preparation between 2021 and 2024.The runners were grouped according to the frequency of interruptions of seven days or longer during their preparation.Of the 12 runners who experienced no breaks or only one or two interruptions, 10 achieved a personal best in their target half marathon. Among the six runners whose preparation included repeated or longer interruptions, none achieved a personal best.Weekly mileage also differed between the groups. Runners with no or limited interruptions averaged 79 kilometers per week and improved their half-marathon times by an average of 15.8 minutes. Runners with one or two interruptions averaged 56.6 kilometers per week and improved by 11.8 minutes, while the most disrupted group averaged 45.8 kilometers per week and did not improve from their starting performance.“Every runner in this study who completed 16 weeks without long interruptions ran faster on race day,” said Matić.“So I build plans around a load the athlete can hold through work, travel and family life, and add volume once that's in place.”Matić emphasizes that the analysis is based on a small sample and is descriptive rather than a controlled prospective study. The findings indicate an association between training consistency and performance within this group, while larger prospective studies would be needed to determine whether the relationship holds across a broader population of runners.The full research paper is publicly available through Zenodo atThe findings reflect the approach Matić uses in his day-to-day coaching. Rather than prescribing a fixed training template, Run With Alex builds individualized weekly programs around an athlete's goals, training history, available time and performance data. Training is delivered through TrainingPeaks, with direct communication and ongoing adjustment throughout the training cycle.Matić's coaching also incorporates analysis of training and race data across entire preparation periods. This can include identifying patterns in pacing, fatigue, aerobic development, race-specific preparation and the relationship between training load and performance.The research is part of a broader evidence-informed approach to coaching that emphasizes consistency, appropriate progression and adapting training to the individual athlete.Matić has coached more than 100 runners, with athletes ranging from runners preparing for their first 5K to marathoners and ultrarunners. His own running background spans more than 15 years, more than 20 marathons and multiple ultramarathons.His athletes have included runners pursuing personal bests, marathon debutants and ultrarunners competing at international events. Matić is also currently advising a Serbian 10,000-meter champion preparing for his marathon debut in December 2026.Run With Alex is now accepting coaching clients in the United States and Western Europe. Coaching is conducted in English and is available to runners preparing for distances ranging from their first 5K to ultramarathons.More information about international coaching is available at train-with-alex.About Run With AlexRun With Alex is an online running coaching service based in Belgrade, Serbia, founded by UESCA-certified running coach Aleksandar (Alex) Matić. Matić has more than 15 years of running experience, including more than 20 marathons and multiple ultramarathons, and has coached more than 100 runners. His work combines individualized training, performance analysis and evidence-informed endurance coaching.Matić also publishes applied research on amateur running performance. His researcher profile is available through ORCID 0009-0001-5151-2124.Media ContactAlex MatićRun With Alex...runwithalex

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Run With Alex Publishes 18-Runner Study Linking Consistent Training to Half-Marathon Personal Bests News Provided By Run With Alex Coaching October 08, 2026, 07:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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