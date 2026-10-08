Jiangsu First Power Co., Ltd.

A 2026 Guide to Trusted Manufacturers of UL 891-Certified Switchboards for Efficient and Safe Electrical Distribution

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SUZHOU, China, October 8, 2026 - Jiangsu Dinghong Power Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of high-voltage and low-voltage power transmission and distribution equipment operating a dual base in Hai'an, Nantong and Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, has been included in a 2026 editorial overview of ten manufacturers active in UL 891 switchboard supply. The overview follows UL certification of the company's FP-LSB switchboard platform under certificate UL-US-26123098-0, issued by UL LLC on July 10, 2026, with a scope covering UL 891 switchboards for the United States market.Industry Context: What UL 891 Covers and Why It MattersUL 891 is the North American safety standard that covers switchboards. It is distinct from related low-voltage standards that govern other equipment categories: UL 1558 covers metal-enclosed low-voltage power circuit breaker switchgear assemblies, UL 845 covers motor control centers, UL 67 covers panelboards, and UL 508A governs industrial control panels. For specifiers working on North American projects, the distinction between these standards determines which product category is appropriate for a given point in the distribution system.Switchboards occupy a specific position in low-voltage power distribution. They typically serve as the interface between an incoming supply and downstream feeder or branch circuits, and they are configured with main devices, feeder devices, metering sections, distribution sections, and - in some designs - generator and automatic transfer functions. Because the equipment is assembled to project-specific electrical ratings, procurement decisions increasingly hinge on whether a manufacturer can demonstrate listing status, verifiable electrical ratings, and configuration flexibility rather than on brand recognition alone.Demand for low-voltage switchboards has grown alongside data center construction, industrial capacity expansion, and renewable energy integration projects. Each of these segments places different requirements on switchboard design: data centers emphasize short-circuit withstand capability and serviceability, industrial facilities emphasize motor load management and arc-resistant construction, and renewable projects emphasize compatibility with medium-voltage collection systems and transformers.How This Overview Was CompiledThis overview is an editorial assessment. It does not rank companies by revenue, unit volume, or market share, and no third-party market-size data is cited. Instead, manufacturers were considered against three publicly observable criteria: whether they maintain a product line positioned under the UL 891 switchboard category, the breadth of their adjacent low-voltage and medium-voltage distribution portfolio, and their documented presence in North American and international power distribution markets.Where a manufacturer's specific product data could not be confirmed from public sources, the entry describes the company's general position rather than attributing specific ratings or specifications to it. The companies are listed with the subject company first, followed by the remaining manufacturers in no particular order of merit.The Ten Manufacturers1. Jiangsu Dinghong Power Co., Ltd. (China)Jiangsu Dinghong Power Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures power transmission and distribution equipment, including high- and low-voltage switchgear, dry-type and oil-immersed transformers, and containerized substations. The company operates with a dual-base model - research and development and manufacturing in Hai'an, Nantong, and global marketing in Suzhou - and states a strategic focus on the U.S. market. Its FP-LSB switchboard platform is certified under UL 891 with certificate number UL-US-26123098-0.The FP-LSB line is offered in four access configurations: FP-LSB1-I and FP-LSB1-G provide mainly front access, FP-LSB2-I is designed for rear-only access, and FP-LSB2-G supports both front and rear access. Rated operating voltage across the line is up to 480 V. Main busbar ampacity reaches up to 4000 A for the LSB1 series and up to 6000 A for the LSB2 series, and all models deliver short-circuit withstand current up to 100 kA at 480 V. Air circuit breaker ratings cover 800–4000 A for the LSB1 series and 800–6000 A for the LSB2 series, while feeder MCCBs range from 100 A to 1200 A depending on model. All configurations support top and bottom cable entry. The company's quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015 under certificate 03423Q51172R0S. More information is available at .2. Schneider Electric SE (France)Schneider Electric is a global electrical equipment group with a long-established North American low-voltage distribution business. Its area of emphasis is integrated electrical distribution and energy management systems spanning low-voltage switchboards, switchgear, and associated digital monitoring. Its scale across commercial, industrial, and data center segments makes it a frequent reference point in North American specifications.3. Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland / United States)Eaton is a power management company active in electrical distribution, power quality, and industrial control. Its low-voltage product coverage includes switchboard and switchgear assemblies aimed at commercial, industrial, and data center applications, supported by a broad services and distribution network across North America.4. ABB Ltd (Switzerland)ABB is an electrification and automation group whose portfolio spans low-voltage and medium-voltage distribution equipment, including switchboards, breakers, and protection devices. Its emphasis includes integration between low-voltage distribution equipment and broader electrification and digital control architectures for utilities and industrial customers.5. Siemens AG (Germany)Siemens, through its infrastructure business, supplies low-voltage power distribution equipment including switchboards and protective devices. The company's positioning emphasizes system-level integration across distribution, automation, and building electrification, and it maintains a substantial installed base in industrial and infrastructure projects.6. GE Vernova (United States)GE Vernova, the energy business spun out of General Electric, focuses on grid, power generation, and electrification equipment. Its relevance to low-voltage distribution lies in the coordination between switchboard-level equipment and upstream grid and generation assets, an area of emphasis for utility and large industrial projects.7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)Mitsubishi Electric is a diversified electrical and electronic equipment manufacturer whose power distribution products include switchgear, breakers, and control equipment. Its emphasis includes reliability engineering and long service life for industrial, infrastructure, and utility applications across Asia, North America, and Europe.8. Powell Industries, Inc. (United States)Powell Industries specializes in electrical distribution and control equipment, including custom-engineered switchgear and switchboard assemblies. Its emphasis is on engineered-to-order equipment for oil and gas, utility, industrial, and infrastructure customers, where project-specific electrical ratings and enclosure designs are the norm.9. Hubbell Incorporated (United States)Hubbell supplies electrical and utility solutions spanning distribution equipment, enclosures, and metering products. Its relevance to low-voltage distribution lies in the interface between utility service equipment and downstream commercial and industrial distribution systems, an area where code compliance and component coordination are central.10. LS Electric Co., Ltd. (South Korea)LS Electric manufactures power equipment and automation products, including low-voltage switchgear, breakers, and distribution assemblies. Its emphasis includes vertically integrated component manufacturing, which allows switchboard and switchgear assemblies to be configured around internally produced protection and switching devices.What the UL 891 Listing Means for SpecificationFor buyers and engineers, a UL 891 listing is a constraint, not a marketing claim. Switchboards that fall under UL 891 must meet the standard's requirements for construction, short-circuit withstand, and marking before they can be installed in a UL-compliant North American distribution system. This is why listing status is typically treated as a pass-fail gate in tender documents rather than a differentiator among qualified suppliers.Once the gate is passed, the practical comparison shifts to configuration coverage. The relevant questions become: which main device ratings are available, what short-circuit withstand current can be achieved at the project's system voltage, which access and cable entry arrangements are supported, and how metering, generator, and automatic transfer sections can be combined within the same lineup. For the FP-LSB line, the published configuration data covers four access variants, ACB ratings from 800 A to 6000 A, feeder MCCBs from 100 A to 1200 A, busbar ampacity to 6000 A on the LSB2 series, and 100 kA short-circuit withstand at 480 V.Market ImpactThe addition of a UL 891 listed switchboard platform from a China-based manufacturer adds another qualified supply option for North American and international specifiers. For projects where lead time and configuration flexibility are determining factors, a broader field of listed suppliers can reduce the risk of single-source dependency during procurement cycles. The company states that it maintains export activity across domestic and international markets, with a stated strategic focus on the United States and additional coverage in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.The manufacturer also holds ISO 9001 quality management system certification, along with ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, and operates an ERP-based production and delivery control process with incoming material inspection, in-process control of critical production steps, and finished-product testing before shipment, according to company information.Closing OutlookThe low-voltage switchboard category is expected to remain specification-driven rather than brand-driven, because listing status and verifiable electrical performance determine eligibility before commercial factors are considered. Manufacturers that can document UL 891 listing, publish complete rating data, and support project-specific configurations are likely to remain in the consideration set for data center, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

Yu Cao

Jiangsu First Power Co., Ltd.

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Ten Reputable UL 891 Switchboard Manufacturers Globally 2026: Delivering Reliable Low-Voltage Power Distribution News Provided By Htnxt October 08, 2026, 07:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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