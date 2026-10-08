Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Issues Rs 5 Crore Defamation Notice To CPI(M) Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V.V. Rajesh on Thursday issued a legal notice to CPI(M) councillor and Corporation LDF parliamentary party leader S.P. Deepak, demanding Rs 5 crore as compensation for defamatory statements linking him to the alleged forging of a councillor's signature in Corporation records.

The notice, issued through advocate Senthil Kumar S., gives Deepak 15 days to do the needful.

It warns that Rajesh would initiate civil and criminal proceedings if Deepak failed to comply.

The dispute relates to allegations that the attendance of Corporation councillor R. Sugathan, who was allegedly absent from council meetings held on February 26, March 11 and April 27, was falsely recorded by affixing a forged signature.

Deepak had alleged that the forgery was carried out at the Mayor's office with Rajesh's knowledge and connivance.

The Mayor, in the notice, has termed the allegations completely false, malicious and baseless.

He alleged that Deepak deliberately convened a press conference on October 4 to damage his reputation and undermine the dignity of the mayoral office.

Rajesh also took exception to Deepak's claim that he had obtained a copy of the Corporation attendance register under the Right to Information Act and found Sugathan's signature to be forged.

According to the notice, Deepak had made the allegation without producing substantiating material or evidence.

The notice further alleges that Deepak had accused Rajesh of conspiring with the BJP and the RSS to manipulate Corporation proceedings and commit irregularities.

Rajesh claimed that the allegations had caused serious damage to his reputation and public standing, particularly as they were widely disseminated through news channels and social media.

The notice also alleges that Deepak's statements were aimed at obstructing the development activities of the Corporation under Rajesh's leadership and could adversely affect the morale of Corporation officials and staff.

Rajesh said he had maintained a clean political record and that the allegations had caused him humiliation, mental anguish and loss of reputation.

The notice warned that if Deepak failed to pay the Rs 5 crore compensation within 15 days, Rajesh would proceed against him through due process of law and seek recovery of the amount along with costs and expenses.