Conspiracies, Possibility Of Sting Operations Against Congress Ministers Cannot Be Ruled Out: Karnataka Dy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Koppal (Karnataka), Oct 8 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, G. Parameshwara, on Thursday said the possibility of conspiracies and attempts to defame the state government through sting operations could not be ruled out, following Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's caution to ministers about possible attempts to target them.

Speaking to reporters at Gunnala village in Koppal district, Dy CM Parameshwara said the Chief Minister had an Intelligence wing and might have received inputs suggesting that Congress ministers could be targeted through sting operations.

“The Chief Minister has an Intelligence wing with him and he might also have received Intelligence inputs in this regard. Based on this, he might have told the ministers to be careful about sting operations,” Dy CM Parameshwara said.

He said there could be attempts to bring disrepute to the state government and that the Chief Minister might have issued the warning against this backdrop.

“There might be intentions and attempts to bring disrepute to the state government. In this backdrop, he might have cautioned the ministers,” he said.

Dy CM Parameshwara, who had served as Home Minister for eight years, said Intelligence agencies routinely provide inputs to the government and ministers based on their reports.

“I was also Home Minister for eight years. We receive Intelligence inputs and, when we get reports, the Chief Minister communicates accordingly,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Chief Minister might have received information that sting agencies were targeting Congress ministers and had, therefore, warned them to remain cautious.

“In his knowledge, it must have come to his notice that sting agencies are targeting Congress ministers. In this backdrop, he has given a warning to be careful,” Parameshwara said.

Asked about the possibility of conspiracies, Parameshwara said such a possibility could not be ruled out.

“There are chances. I won't rule it out. There might be conspiracies. These developments are likely to happen. Why don't they happen? They will happen,” he said.

His remarks came amid growing concerns within the ruling Congress over alleged attempts to target ministers and leaders through Central agencies and sting operations. The issue gained prominence after CM Shivakumar cautioned ministers about the possibility of such operations and claimed that attempts had earlier been made to trap him after he became Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge further alleged that the Centre was making continuous efforts to bring down the Congress government in the state, claiming that central agencies such as the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with sting operations, were being used for the purpose.

Kharge said he was unaware of the source of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's information but claimed that the Chief Minister and senior ministers had received inputs about attempts by central agencies to destabilise the state government. It can be noted that Union Minister Kumaraswamy had stated that CM Shivakumar himself is getting the sting operations done against his ministers.

“I don't know from where Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy got his information. But the information that has come to the Chief Minister and senior ministers is that the IT, ED or any other agency has attempted to somehow bring down this government,” Kharge said.

He alleged that the central government was desperate to dislodge the Congress government in Karnataka and attributed this to the performance of the state government.

“The central government is desperate to dislodge the government in Karnataka. The reason is simple. We have delivered and reached the guarantees to the people without any issues. Major works are being carried out across the state, be it in the coastal region or Kalyana Karnataka,” he said.

Kharge said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was actively engaging with people and working across the state, and alleged that Kumaraswamy's criticism of the Chief Minister stemmed from jealousy.

“The Chief Minister today is active among the people and is working. Out of this jealousy, Union Minister Kumaraswamy is issuing statements. His claim that Chief Minister Shivakumar himself is doing it is purely a statement out of jealousy,” Kharge said.

He, however, maintained that the alleged attempts to destabilise the government were a reality and not merely a political allegation.

“But this is a fact,” he said.

Kharge alleged that the Centre had previously used similar methods against elected governments in other states. Referring to Maharashtra, Assam, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, he claimed that central agencies and other means had been used to weaken or bring down Congress governments.

“If you look at history, see what they did in Maharashtra, Assam, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Central-sponsored schemes like IT, ED and CBI, along with sting operations, are being used to bring down the Congress government in Karnataka,” he said.

His remarks came amid a political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) Opposition over allegations of attempts to destabilise the Karnataka government and concerns within the Congress over possible sting operations targeting its ministers and leaders.