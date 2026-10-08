BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Slams Opposition For Creating 'Anarchy' In India

Battle of Two Ideologies

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday said the current political situation in the country was a“battle between two ideologies”, accusing the Opposition of creating an atmosphere of“anarchy” while claiming that allegations of democracy and constitutional values being undermined were baseless.

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had respected the“core spirit of the Constitution” and served the people constitutionally for the past 25 years, both as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.“First of all, we have seen that the situation in India today is essentially a battle between two ideologies. Yesterday, every citizen felt proud. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has respected the core spirit of the Constitution and served the people of the country constitutionally over the past 25 years, both as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. This is a source of inspiration for everyone,” Bhatia said.

He said that while one side stood for constitutional values and service to the people, the Opposition was creating an atmosphere of anarchy and undermining the Constitution.“It would not be wrong to say that all the allegations being levelled by Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and various Opposition parties, that democracy is being destroyed raise the question: what is the basis for these allegations? These are baseless allegations being levelled by an irresponsible Opposition. The claim that democracy is being destroyed and that the Constitution is being undermined has no basis and not an iota of evidence,” he said.

Bhatia targets Aam Aadmi Party

He then targeted the Aam Aadmi Party, saying,“The Supreme Court of India has stated very clearly that the party that entered politics with the slogan of Swaraj, the Aam Aadmi Party, has today become a party of 'goonda raj'.”

Cites Supreme Court Order

Bhatia referred to a Supreme Court order while alleging obstruction and harassment of candidates during elections.“What the Supreme Court has pointed out, I am reading from the Supreme Court's order. The principal finding of the Commission is of widespread obstruction. This means that candidates of other parties and independent candidates were obstructed everywhere and subjected to pressure and harassment so that they could not file their nomination papers. Their nomination forms were forcibly snatched from their hands and torn or destroyed. The committee recorded these findings, and the Supreme Court accepted the report,” he said. (ANI)

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