Chandrababu Naidu Meets Jal Shakti Minister, Seeks Funds For Polavaram

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and apprised him of the progress of the Polavaram project. He also shared details of the Jal Jeevan Mission and Amarajeevi Jaladhara works recently taken up for Rs 30,000 crore. The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to ensure timely release of funds for both the projects.

Polavaram Project Progress and Inter-State Issues

As part of his two-day visit to Delhi, the Naidu met CR Patil and explained that Polavaram works are progressing at a fast pace, with the objective of completing the project and dedicating it to the nation by the time of the next Godavari Pushkarams. The Chief Minister also urged the Union Minister to resolve several long-pending issues concerning Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Call to Resolve Issues with Odisha and Chhattisgarh

He requested the permanent withdrawal of the Stop Work Order issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in connection with the pending public hearings for the protective embankments to be constructed in Odisha and Chhattisgarh as part of the Polavaram project. Though the order is currently in abeyance, the Chief Minister sought its permanent withdrawal and urged the Union Ministry to coordinate with the governments of Odisha and Chhattisgarh and persuade them to expedite the public hearing process. The Chief Minister also suggested convening a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh under the chairmanship of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. Chief Minister Naidu said the issue could be resolved amicably in the larger interests of all three States through cooperation, coordination and a spirit of give-and-take.

Rehabilitation and Resettlement Efforts

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that rehabilitation and resettlement works required for impounding water up to the 41.15-metre contour at Polavaram were being expedited. He said the State Government was giving equal priority to resolving the problems of displaced families and completing R & R works, alongside the construction of the project. He urged the Union Minister to ensure that there was no shortage of funds for Polavaram, and they also discussed the measures and works required for impounding water up to the 45.72-metre contour at the project.

Chandrababu Naidu explained that thousands of TMCs of floodwater from the Godavari were flowing wastefully into the sea and highlighted the efforts to divert and utilise the water through the Pattiseema project and said steps were also being taken to develop Polavaram as a major tourism and spiritual destination.

Jal Jeevan Mission and Water Connections

Referring to the recently launched Jal Jeevan Mission Amarajeevi Jaladhara works at Proddatur, the CM said Andhra Pradesh had around 95 lakh rural households, of which 62 lakh already had tap water connections. He said that foundation stones had recently been laid for works to provide drinking water connections to another 27 lakh rural households. Naidu stressed that the State Government was giving the highest priority to these works and requested the Union Minister to ensure prompt release of funds in accordance with the progress of the works.

Interlinking of Rivers

During the meeting, Chief Minister Naidu also explained to the Union Minister the benefits of interlinking rivers in the southern States. (ANI)

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