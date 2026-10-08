Jio Developing Indigenous Satellite Tech, Files Pre-6G Patents: Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio is working to develop an indigenous satellite technology stack and has already filed patents in the pre-6G space as it looks to strengthen India's position in next-generation telecommunications, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani told ANI on Thursday.

Jio's Indigenous Satellite and 6G Ambitions

Speaking exclusively to ANI on the sidelines of the 10th India Mobile Congress 2026, Ambani said the company is focusing on developing advanced communication technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled voice and data services, satellite connectivity and 6G. "What we're also showing is the progress that we're making on satellite technologies and what we can prove to be an indigenous satellite stack based out of India," Ambani said.

Contributing to India's 6G Leadership

Ambani also highlighted Jio's efforts to contribute to India's ambitions of becoming a global leader in 6G technology, particularly through research, patents and the development of international standards. "Like the Prime Minister has said that we want to lead the world when it comes to 6G, and he set a target of 10 per cent of the 6G patents to be coming out of India; we're going to contribute to that story heavily," he said.

Ambani said Jio has already started filing patents ahead of the commercial development of 6G technology. "In fact, in our pre-6G time, we've already filed for patents," he said.

AI to Enhance Consumer Services

On Jio's consumer services, Ambani said the company sees opportunities to use artificial intelligence to improve traditional telecom offerings. "We really believe that we can innovate on the voice service on the data service using AI. We believe that would be very beneficial to all of the Indian consumers," he told ANI.

Jio's Digital Society Vision

Ambani said Jio's display at the India Mobile Congress reflects its broader digital ambitions. "We are trying to showcase the entire digital society vision that we have for Jio. I think what we are focusing on is our consumer value proposition," he said.

The 10th India Mobile Congress is being held from October 7 to 10 in New Delhi, bringing together telecom operators, technology companies and policymakers to showcase developments in 5G, 6G, AI-driven networks and satellite communication. (ANI)

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