INDIA Bloc's Protest To Continue, Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Ouster

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Thursday said the INDIA bloc would continue its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that the Opposition was“not going back” and would take the agitation to the people if Kumar does not resign.“And today also, we have a strong protest, an aggressive protest against Gyanesh Kumar. We are not going back,” he said.

Protest to be led by Rahul Gandhi, Kharge

He said INDIA bloc MPs would gather after a lunch hosted for the alliance leaders at 1:45 pm, following which the protest would begin. Suresh said the INDIA bloc leaders would decide on the next strategy during their meeting on Thursday, following which the protest would be led by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders.

"Today also at 1:45, we have a lunch for INDIA bloc MPs. After that, our protest will start. Then our leaders, INDIA bloc leaders-Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji; Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji; Priyanka Gandhi ji; and other INDIA bloc leaders-will lead the protest," he said.

'Resign or be removed': Opposition's ultimatum

Suresh said the Opposition's demand was Kumar's resignation as Chief Election Commissioner, adding that if he does not resign, the government should remove him from the post.“Our ultimatum is for Gyanesh Kumar to resign from the Chief Election Commissioner post. If he is not ready to resign the post, the government should remove him from Chief Election Commissioner,” he said.

Suresh further claimed that people had lost faith in Kumar and the Election Commission.“The people of India have lost faith in Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner. That is why we are demanding this important issue. The entire country wants Gyanesh Kumar to resign,” he said.

Asked about the INDIA bloc's strategy after lunch, Suresh said the leadership would decide on it during the day.“The INDIA bloc leaders will decide today. After that, they will tell us what the strategy is. Right now, we don't know the strategy. Only the leadership has asked MPs to come at 1:45 in Connaught Place outer circle,” he said.

Agitation to be taken to people

Asked about the Congress' next course of action if the government does not remove Kumar, Suresh said the party would take the protest to the people.“We will go to the people. If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign from the Chief Election Commissioner [post], then we will go to the people. And throughout the country, we will stage a strong protest with the support of the people,” he said.

Mallikarjun Kharge is set to host another lunch meeting for INDIA bloc leaders today. This is the second such meeting in the last two days. Wednesday's meeting resulted in opposition leaders marching towards Jantar Mantar to stage a flash protest against the Chief Election Commissioner and the SIR process. The Delhi Police had blocked that march and later detained several opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

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