Gujarat CM Joins Drive As AMC Achieves 50 Lakh Tree Plantation Goal

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined the tree plantation drive at Bhadaj under the Seva, Sankalp and Samarpan Abhiyan. According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has achieved its target of planting 50 lakh trees under 'Mission Five Million Trees'. Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel, Mayor Hitesh Barot and other dignitaries also joined the CM in the tree plantation.

Bhadaj Plantation Drive Details

More than one lakh trees have been planted across 66,600 sqm of the approximately 85,000 sqm at Bhadaj Plantation Plot. The plot features over 38 tree varieties and will also include a Triphala Van. On this occasion, MP Dinesh Makwana, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, political leader Prerak Shah, local MLAs, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, senior officials, AMC office-bearers and a large number of citizens were present, the release noted.

Mission Five Million Trees

Notably, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation launched the Mission Million Trees campaign in 2019. Since then, the tree plantation target under the mission has been increased by millions every year. This year, AMC has successfully achieved its target of planting 50 lakh trees, the release added.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had set a target of planting 50 lakh trees across the city this year under Mission Five Million Trees. Under Mission Five Million Trees, extensive tree plantations will be undertaken along major roads, dividers, public places, gardens, and available open spaces across Ahmedabad.

Fostering Public Participation

To foster greater public participation in the campaign, initiatives such as 'Green Volunteer' and 'Memorial Park' will be promoted through the AMC Seva Mobile Application. A special drive will also be launched to transform residential societies into 'Green Societies'. Citizens wishing to undertake plantation activities at their homes or within their societies can register through the AMC Seva App, following which Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation teams will carry out tree plantation free of cost. (ANI)

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