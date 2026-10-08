Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Transport Is One Of The Main Areas Of Cooperation Between The States Of Central Asia And Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev


2026-10-08 03:33:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. Transport is one of the primary areas of cooperation between Central Asia and Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asia in Turkmenbashi, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

“The Caspian Sea plays an increasingly vital role today in the transport interaction of our countries. The transport infrastructure on both shores of the Caspian is of key importance for connecting Central Asia with Azerbaijan and further onward to international markets,” the head of state emphasized.

The President noted that significant growth in cargo transit volumes across the Caspian is currently being observed.“Our common task is to make these routes more efficient and competitive,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

MENAFN08102026000187011040ID1111778784



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search