Transport Is One Of The Main Areas Of Cooperation Between The States Of Central Asia And Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
“The Caspian Sea plays an increasingly vital role today in the transport interaction of our countries. The transport infrastructure on both shores of the Caspian is of key importance for connecting Central Asia with Azerbaijan and further onward to international markets,” the head of state emphasized.
The President noted that significant growth in cargo transit volumes across the Caspian is currently being observed.“Our common task is to make these routes more efficient and competitive,” the Azerbaijani leader added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment