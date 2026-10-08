Azerbaijan Is Working Jointly With Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan To Create A Green Energy Corridor - President Ilham Aliyev
“Azerbaijan plays an important role in the transit of energy resources from Central Asia to international markets. Oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan is transported through our territory, and the volume of these shipments is growing. Our cooperation in renewable energy is consistently expanding. We are working jointly with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to create a green energy corridor,” the head of state noted.
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