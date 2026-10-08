Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Azerbaijan Is Working Jointly With Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan To Create A Green Energy Corridor - President Ilham Aliyev


2026-10-08 03:33:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. The energy sector holds a special place in our cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asia in Turkmenbashi, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

“Azerbaijan plays an important role in the transit of energy resources from Central Asia to international markets. Oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan is transported through our territory, and the volume of these shipments is growing. Our cooperation in renewable energy is consistently expanding. We are working jointly with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to create a green energy corridor,” the head of state noted.

MENAFN08102026000187011040ID1111778783



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search