The Best Ai Wheel 20Inch Luxury Cabin Suitcase: Airwheel Wins Berlin Design Awards Gold For Smart Boarding Hand Luggage

Airwheel SE3SL smart rideable suitcase for travel trip

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Airwheel SE3SL – Ride Your Smart Suitcase

Airwheel SE3SL electric boarding suitcase showcased at international exhibition

Airwheel SE3SL Smart Rideable Suitcase Berlin Design Awards 2025 Gold Winning Poster

Airwheel SE3SL wins 2025 Berlin Design Awards Gold. This innovative 20-inch smart rideable cabin suitcase integrates electric mobility and smart App control

- Airwheel Product Design TeamBERLIN, GERMANY, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Airwheel's SE3SL smart rideable Boarding suitcase has received the Gold Prize at the 2025 Berlin Design Awards, recognizing a product concept that combines cabin-sized luggage, electric mobility and connected travel technology.Airwheel is taking another step in redefining the role of luggage in modern travel. Its SE3SL smart rideable suitcase has been awarded the Gold Prize at the 2025 Berlin Design Awards, adding another international design recognition to Airwheel's growing portfolio of smart mobility and travel products.The recognition highlights an approach that goes beyond conventional suitcase design: rather than treating luggage simply as something to be pulled from one destination to another, Airwheel integrates electric mobility, intelligent controls and practical travel functions into a compact 20-inch cabin suitcase.Design Built Around the Way People TravelLong airport terminals, large transit hubs and connections between transportation points can make short-distance movement an unexpectedly tiring part of a journey.The Airwheel SE3SL was developed around this everyday travel scenario. Its rideable architecture combines a motorized front wheel with a telescopic riding structure, allowing travelers to switch from conventional luggage mode to riding mode when appropriate. The system supports speeds of up to 9.9 km/h, providing an alternative way to move through suitable private or designated areas.The concept is not simply about adding a motor to a suitcase. The SE3SL integrates its mobility system into the luggage structure while retaining the core functions expected from a modern cabin suitcase.This balance between form, functionality and mobility is central to the product's design philosophy and aligns with the qualities recognized by the Berlin Design Awards.From Traditional Luggage to Connected Travel GearThe SE3SL combines several functions within a compact travel format.Its 20-inch cabin-oriented design provides a familiar luggage form factor, while the integrated electric drive system adds a new mobility capability. The suitcase weighs approximately 6.6 kg, offers around 20 liters of storage capacity, and is designed to support a maximum load of up to 95 kg when used for riding.This Ai Smart Boarding suitcase features a 73.26Wh removable lithium battery certified to UN38.3 and compliant with international aviation requirements. The battery can be separated from the luggage for air travel and fully conforms to IATA standards.Smart functions extend beyond mobility. Through the Airwheel app, users can access information such as speed, battery status and travel distance, while additional controls support riding modes and other connected functions. An integrated USB charging interface further allows the suitcase to serve as a convenient power source for personal electronic devices during travel.Recognized by the Berlin Design AwardsThe Berlin Design Awards, organized by BETTER FUTURE, recognize products and creative work across areas including innovation, creativity, user experience, commercial potential and broader design considerations.For Airwheel, the SE3SL Gold recognition represents recognition of a design approach that brings together industrial design and practical mobility technology.The award adds to Airwheel's expanding record of international design recognition. The company says its products have received awards and honors from a range of international design programs, while its technology portfolio includes more than 600 global patents.Rather than positioning smart luggage simply as a technology showcase, Airwheel has focused on applying electric mobility and digital connectivity to specific travel scenarios-from airport transfers and railway stations to business trips and everyday journeys.A Broader Smart Rideable Suitcase PortfolioThe SE3SL is part of a broader Airwheel product portfolio covering different travel requirements, user groups and mobility scenarios.At the premium end of the range, the SE3SXD Ai Luxury Suitcase represents Airwheel's latest exploration of AI-powered smart luggage, combining intelligent interaction, automatic structural deployment, electric riding and connected features within a 20-inch cabin-oriented format.The SE3SX Cabin Suitcase focuses on premium business and everyday travel, combining a 20-inch smart rideable suitcase format with electric mobility, app connectivity and Apple Find My functionality.The SE3SL+ Ai wheel Airport Suitcase extends the rideable cabin suitcase concept with a lightweight 20-inch format, removable 73.26Wh battery, smartphone app control and one-touch structural adjustment. Airwheel positions the model for travelers looking for a combination of mobility, connectivity and compact luggage design.The portfolio also includes the SE3S, a smart riding suitcase designed around electric mobility and connected controls, and the SE3T, a larger 24-inch model intended for travelers who require greater luggage capacity.Together, these products illustrate Airwheel's broader direction: developing luggage as an active part of the travel experience rather than a passive container.Reimagining the Cabin SuitcaseThe Berlin Design Awards Gold for the SE3SL reflects a wider shift taking place in travel product design. As airports, railway stations and urban transportation environments become increasingly connected, luggage is evolving from a traditional storage product into a platform for mobility, power and digital interaction.Airwheel's approach brings these functions into a familiar object: the suitcase.With the SE3SL, the company combines a 20-inch cabin suitcase format, electric riding capability, smart connectivity, removable battery architecture and mobile charging into one travel-oriented product.The result is a different interpretation of the modern cabin suitcase-one designed not only to carry belongings, but also to help travelers move through the journey.Airwheel says it will continue developing smart mobility products that combine technology, industrial design and real-world travel needs, expanding its vision of intelligent, more flexible mobility for modern travelers.About AirwheelAirwheel is a technology company focused on intelligent mobility and smart travel products. Its portfolio spans smart rideable suitcases, electric mobility devices and related intelligent transportation products. With a global intellectual property portfolio of more than 600 patents and an expanding network of international markets, Airwheel continues to explore the intersection of mobility, technology and product design.

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Airwheel Europe S.A.

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Airwheel SE3SL: Gold Award Winning Rideable Cabin Suitcase

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The Best Ai Wheel 20inch Luxury Cabin Suitcase: Airwheel wins Berlin Design Awards Gold for Smart boarding hand luggage News Provided By Airwheel Europe S.A. October 08, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry



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