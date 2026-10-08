Network 7 Media Group Unveils 15Th India Leadership Conclave & Power Brand Awards 2026

Dr Satya Brahma, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, Network 7 Media Group

India Leadership Conclave - Trusted by Visionaries & Change Agents

15th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Power Brand Awards 2026

Network 7 Media Group Announces the 15th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Power Brand Awards 2026: "Lead or Follow: The New Architecture of Disruption"

- Dr. Satya BrahmaMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Network 7 Media Group has officially announced the date for the nation's most awaited and prestigious annual leadership summit, the 15th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Power Brand Awards 2026. This landmark edition will convene on Friday, 18th December 2026, at the Hotel Hilton Mumbai International Airport.Celebrating fifteen years of decisive dialogues and peerless institutional credibility, Network 7 Media Group's flagship intellectual property returns to Mumbai at a critical inflection point in contemporary global history. Consistently rated by titans of enterprise, governance, and academia as one of the nation's most independent and credible platforms for high-level discourse, the 2026 Conclave will bring together industry stalwarts, visionaries, and changemakers to celebrate excellence, innovation, and transformative leadership across sectors.This year's overarching theme, Lead or Follow: The New Architecture of Disruption, will frame the debates, keynotes, and panel discussions. The agenda is designed to dissect the shifting paradigms of global business, technological acceleration, and sustainable governance, challenging leaders to either pioneer the next wave of disruption or risk obsolescence.Speaking on the significance of this milestone edition, Dr. Satya Brahma, Founder, Board Chairman, and Editor-in-Chief of Network 7 Media Group, stated:"Disruption is no longer a fleeting corporate buzzword; it is the foundational architecture of the modern economy. As we mark fifteen years of the India Leadership Conclave, we recognize that we are navigating an era where incremental progress is insufficient. Today's enterprises face a stark, binary reality: you either architect the disruption, or you become a casualty of it. ILC 2026 will serve as the definitive theater to decode these massive shifts, spotlighting the audacious visionaries who are refusing to follow the old rules and are instead actively engineering the future."The high-octane daytime summit will culminate in the much-awaited evening gala, the ILC Power Brand Awards Ceremonies. Recognized as the ultimate gold standard for corporate excellence, the awards will honor exceptional enterprises and dynamic entrepreneurs who have demonstrated extraordinary resilience, market leadership, and the courage to innovate in turbulent times.Nominations for the 2026 award categories-spanning healthcare, technology, manufacturing, finance, and social governance-are currently undergoing rigorous evaluation by the distinguished ILC jury panel.Network 7 Media Group is a premier, independent media powerhouse and the driving force behind impactful platforms including the India Leadership Conclave, Pharma Leaders TV, and Odisha Affairs TV. With a core focus on investigative reporting, corporate governance, and leadership analysis, Network 7 Media Group continues to shape global discourse and recognize institutional excellence through its rigorously curated intellectual properties.

SAM DANIEL

INDIA CONCLAVE

+91 77602 81116

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Network 7 Media Group Unveils 15th India Leadership Conclave & Power Brand Awards 2026 News Provided By INDIA CONCLAVE October 08, 2026, 07:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Science, World & Regional



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