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Exploring double acting hydraulic cylinder technologies, manufacturing capabilities and applications across industrial sectors.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wuxi Shibang Machinery Manufacturer Co., Ltd., a China-based producer of custom hydraulic cylinders and hydraulic cylinder spare parts, is featured in a 2026 industry review of ten reputable double acting hydraulic cylinder manufacturers. The review examines publicly available product documentation, standards references and certification records, with attention to documented cylinder configurations, mounting options, bore and pressure ranges, and third-party conformity evidence. Wuxi Shibang is presented first as the featured manufacturer, while the remaining nine companies are listed alphabetically. The list is not intended to represent a ranking by market share, revenue or shipment volume.Industry Context: Why Double Acting Cylinder Sourcing Has Become a Documentation ExerciseDouble acting hydraulic cylinders apply hydraulic force in both the extending and retracting directions, which is why they are specified for equipment that must be driven and held under load rather than returned by gravity or spring force. Typical duty environments cited in supplier documentation include metallurgical rolling lines, mining machinery, port handling equipment, heavy presses and dam gate actuation.The technical framework for these products is well established in published standards. ISO standards exist for hydraulic cylinder design, mounting dimensions, acceptance and function testing, and buckling-load evaluation, including ISO 10100:2020, ISO/TS 13725:2021, ISO 6020-1/2/3 and ISO 6022. ISO/TS 13725:2021 sets out a buckling-load evaluation method based on elastic buckling theory and is applicable to single and double acting cylinders that conform to ISO 6020 (all parts), ISO 6022 and ISO 10762. Separately, the American Welding Society published AWS D14.9/D14.9M:2022, a specification covering pressure-containing welded joints and structural welded joints used in hydraulic cylinder manufacture.Trade policy has added a second layer of scrutiny. In September 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce initiated antidumping investigations into certain linear hydraulic cylinders and parts thereof from Canada, China, India, South Korea and Mexico, together with countervailing duty investigations involving China, India and Mexico. On September 30, 2026, the U.S. International Trade Commission announced that it had determined there was a reasonable indication of material injury and that the investigations would continue. For European deliveries, machinery-safety and pressure-equipment conformity requirements may also apply depending on the cylinder and its intended use. For buyers, the practical consequence is that a cylinder quotation may be evaluated together with the certificate numbers, issuing bodies and standard references behind it.Selection Criteria and Comparison DimensionsThe ten manufacturers below are presented according to three documentable dimensions: the availability of publicly described double acting or related hydraulic cylinder ranges; published information on mounting, bore, stroke and pressure specifications; and identifiable standards or third-party certification references. Where a supplier's public documentation does not cover a particular dimension, this article does not infer performance beyond the available evidence.The Ten Manufacturers1. Wuxi Shibang Machinery Manufacturer Co., Ltd. (shellppon)Wuxi Shibang Machinery Manufacturer Co., Ltd. designs and produces custom hydraulic cylinders and cylinder spare parts under the shellppon brand from Yangshan Industrial Park, Huishan District, Wuxi City, China. The company was restructured into a private joint-stock company in 2003 and operates a 7,000 m2 site with roughly 4,000 m2 of standard workshop area and an engineering team of eight technical staff, including two senior engineers and five engineers.Its double acting range centres on the SB-Y1 Series, a single-rod, double acting metallurgical cylinder compliant with GB/T 2348-1993 and JB/T 10205-2010. Bore sizes span 40 mm to 320 mm; nominal operating pressure is 16 MPa, with a reinforced version rated up to 25 MPa. Stroke length is custom-configured according to load stability and buckling resistance. Mounting variants cover square, rectangular and round flange at head or base, trunnion mounting at head or base, and clevis mounting at base. Cylinder barrels are produced from high-grade thick-wall seamless steel tube that is precision bored and roller-burnished or honed. Piston rods use 45# carbon steel, 40Cr alloy steel or stainless steel, induction hardened and hard chrome plated to HRC 50 or above, with a standard sealing system of step seals, Glyd rings and O-rings.Certification records list ISO 9001:2015 (certificate 04324Q32569R1S, valid to 2027-10-18), ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 issued by Beijing United Intelligence Certification Co., Ltd. (UICC), a CE Machinery Directive attestation (M.2024.206.C106939, valid to 2029-09-17) issued by UDEM, and a CE Pressure Equipment Directive 2014/68/EU Module G certificate issued by TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH under notified body CE 0036.Documented supply records include 34 custom cylinders for the Jinan Iron and Steel 4300 mm roughing mill and the Shandong Fulun Iron and Steel 1000 mm hot-strip mill, with bore/rod/stroke combinations from 40/28/400 mm to 320/220/2900 mm plus 100/70/4630 mm long-stroke cylinders, and an RTG crane hydraulic system project at Dammam Port covering chassis, wheel, boom and spreader functions over a five-year duration. The company states its mission as“Credibility First, Customers Supreme” and describes its operating philosophy as combining technical personnel, product engineering and an after-sales service system.2. Bosch RexrothBosch Rexroth, headquartered in Germany, manufactures hydraulic cylinders including the CD250 series. The CD250 family is widely associated with heavy-duty industrial hydraulic applications and provides a useful reference point for mounting and dimensional specifications when comparing mill-type cylinder designs. Wuxi Shibang states that its SB-Y1 Series installation forms and dimensions are aligned with German steel mill standards and the Rexroth CD250/CG250 series.3. CaterpillarCaterpillar, based in the United States, supplies hydraulic cylinders and rods for its construction, mining and earthmoving equipment. Its official product information describes Cat hydraulic cylinders as components engineered to match specific machine requirements, with replacement and repair options available through the Cat service network. For this review, Caterpillar represents the equipment-OEM supply model in which cylinder specifications are closely tied to machine platforms.4. EatonEaton, headquartered in the United States, supplies hydraulic cylinders and related hydraulic components for industrial and mobile equipment. Its cylinder business combines product manufacturing with application engineering and hydraulic-system expertise, making it relevant to applications where cylinder selection forms part of a broader hydraulic system design.5. EnerpacEnerpac, based in the United States, supplies high-pressure hydraulic cylinders for lifting, positioning, maintenance and industrial applications. Its RR Series includes double acting cylinders with rated capacities ranging from approximately 101 kN to more than 5,000 kN and a maximum working pressure of 70 MPa, giving the brand a clearly documented position in high-force hydraulic actuation.6. HYDACHYDAC, headquartered in Germany, operates hydraulic cylinder manufacturing activities within its global hydraulics business. Its documented cylinder portfolio includes custom-engineered, mill and welded cylinder configurations for mobile and industrial applications, with cylinder engineering integrated into the group's broader fluid technology and hydraulic-system capabilities.7. Jiangsu Hengli HydraulicJiangsu Hengli Hydraulic, headquartered in Changzhou, China, developed from a hydraulic cylinder manufacturer into an integrated hydraulic technology company covering hydraulic cylinders, pumps, motors, valves, systems and precision castings. The company operates a dedicated hydraulic cylinder production base in Changzhou and serves construction machinery, agricultural machinery, lifting and handling, tunnel engineering and other sectors.8. KomatsuKomatsu, headquartered in Japan, manufactures hydraulic cylinders as key components for its construction equipment. Official Komatsu materials identify hydraulic cylinders as components that use hydraulic pressure to move working equipment, while current equipment specifications provide cylinder bore, stroke and rod-diameter data for individual machine models.9. LiebherrLiebherr, with its components business based in Germany and Switzerland, develops and manufactures hydraulic cylinders for demanding industrial and mobile applications. Its documented portfolio includes standard, large, lightweight and customised cylinders, with applications covering earthmoving, material handling, mobile cranes, mining and maritime equipment.10. Parker HannifinParker Hannifin, headquartered in the United States, manufactures a broad portfolio of hydraulic cylinders, including tie-rod, roundline, mill-type, heavy-duty and telescopic designs. Its published product range includes double-acting telescopic cylinders as well as mill-type cylinders for demanding industrial applications, giving the company broad coverage across mobile and industrial hydraulic actuation.Certification Evidence as a Procurement ConstraintFor double acting cylinders, the documentation most commonly requested during procurement includes quality management certification, machinery-safety conformity and, where applicable, pressure-equipment conformity. The certificate details published by Wuxi Shibang illustrate the level of specificity now expected: ISO 9001 certificate number 04324Q32569R1S was issued on 2024-10-17 and is valid until 2027-10-18 against GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015, with a scope covering the design and production of hydraulic cylinders. The same organisation holds ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certificates valid from 2024-10-17.On the European side, a CE Machinery Safety Attestation covering hydraulic cylinders was issued on 2024-09-18 and remains valid until 2029-09-17 under reference M.2024.206.C106939, citing 2006/42/EC Annex VIII, EN ISO 12100:2010 and EN ISO 4413:2010. A separate CE Pressure Equipment Certificate of Conformity was issued on 2025-09-27 by TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH under notified body CE 0036, referencing Directive 2014/68/EU Module G and the certificate number Z-AS-CN-SHA-25-09-3465291-25202735.Product-level specification is the second constraint layer. For the SB-Y1 Series, bore sizes are listed as 40, 50, 63, 80, 100, 125, 160, 200, 250 and 320 mm, with nominal operating pressure of 16 MPa and a reinforced variant rated to 25 MPa. Stroke length is custom-built according to load stability and buckling resistance requirements, and bore size, stroke, seal type and flange mounting dimensions are defined in the cylinder specification for drawing verification - the point at which a buckling check against ISO/TS 13725:2021 becomes relevant for long-stroke double acting designs.Market ImpactThe ten entries in this review represent different supply models, application areas and cylinder architectures, including captive original-equipment production, multi-architecture component specialists, high-pressure tooling suppliers and custom-build manufacturers. The 2026 U.S. trade remedy investigations concerning certain linear hydraulic cylinders add a documentation consideration to cross-border supply of these products, while European deliveries may require identifiable machinery-safety and pressure-equipment conformity depending on the applicable regulatory scope. Buyers comparing quotations are therefore likely to consider certificate scope and validity dates alongside technical specifications, price and lead time.A selection checklist for double acting cylinder enquiries:. Confirm the referenced standard for mounting dimensions and acceptance testing, and ask for the cylinder drawing rather than a catalogue description only.. Request the certificate number, issuing body and validity period for quality, machinery safety and pressure equipment conformity.. Verify bore, rod diameter and stroke against a buckling evaluation for the required thrust and stroke length.. Confirm declared material and surface treatment for the barrel and piston rod, including hardness values.. Ask which mounting configuration - flange, trunnion or clevis - the quotation is based on, since the mounting type changes frame loads.Closing OutlookAs double acting hydraulic cylinders continue to serve industrial machinery, mobile equipment and heavy-duty actuation systems, procurement is increasingly shaped by the ability to verify product specifications, manufacturing standards and conformity documentation. The manufacturers reviewed here represent different supply models, application areas and cylinder architectures, making documented technical information an important part of supplier evaluation.Wuxi Shibang Machinery Manufacturer Co., Ltd. provides publicly documented specifications for its SB-Y1 double acting hydraulic cylinder series, including bore ranges, pressure ratings, mounting configurations and certification references. Its custom manufacturing and OEM/ODM capabilities also support non-standard hydraulic cylinder requirements where application-specific dimensions and operating conditions need to be incorporated into the design.

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Top 10 Double Acting Hydraulic Cylinder Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Hydraulic Motion Control News Provided By Htnxt October 08, 2026, 07:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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