Nurvana Advances Investigational Ischemic Stroke Recovery Research And Explores Strategic University Partnerships

Company highlights early preclinical signals and pursues academic collaborations to strengthen testing and proof-of-concept work

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Florida, USA, Oct 08, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Nurvana is a healthcare-innovation company developing a proprietary investigational therapy for recovery after ischemic stroke. Today the company reaffirmed its commitment to scientific rigor and transparency. It also announced that it is exploring strategic partnerships with leading universities focused on ischemic stroke research, with the goal of advancing testing and proof-of-concept studies.

Ischemic stroke happens when blood flow to part of the brain is blocked. Many survivors live with lasting problems with movement, memory, thinking, communication, and independence long after emergency care ends. Nurvana's research focuses on this recovery phase, where the need for better options is still large.

“Stroke care can't end when the immediate crisis is over,” said Bruce Huici, Founder and CEO of Nurvana.“For survivors and their families, recovery is often the longest and hardest part of the journey. We're doing this work for them, and we owe them care, honesty, and real scientific discipline.”

Nurvana's investigational candidate is being studied in preclinical research for its possible effects on the biology of post-stroke injury and recovery. Early preclinical findings suggest possible activity related to:



Supporting recovery of motor performance and memory after ischemic stroke.

Reducing biological processes linked to inflammation, tissue scarring, and cell death after ischemic injury.

Supporting pathways involved in neuronal repair. Possibly limiting damage from initial or later ischemic events.

These findings are preclinical and do not show safety or efficacy in humans. Nurvana has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority, and the program is still investigational.

“These early signals are encouraging, but they're a starting point, not a conclusion,” said Huici.“Our job now is to test them rigorously and independently, and to be open about what we learn, including what doesn't work.”

Exploring Strategic University Partnerships

As the next step in development, Nurvana is exploring strategic partnerships with major research universities that have recognized strength in ischemic stroke research. The company expects these collaborations, if established, to support:



Independent, well-designed preclinical testing.

Proof-of-concept studies to confirm and expand on early findings.

Access to specialized stroke models, research infrastructure, and scientific expertise. Data generation built to meet the standards needed for future regulatory review.

“The best way to build confidence in science is to invite experts to test it,” said Huici.“Partnering with universities that focus on stroke research would bring outside rigor and fresh perspectives to our program. We want our results to stand up to scrutiny from the people who know this field best.”

Discussions are exploratory, and no partnership agreements have been finalized. Nurvana will share updates when formal collaborations are established.

A Measured Development Strategy

Alongside its partnership efforts, Nurvana is prioritizing:



Continued preclinical characterization and evidence generation.

Manufacturing planning focused on quality, reproducibility, and future regulatory readiness.

Clear public communication about progress, challenges, and timelines. Engagement with clinicians, scientists, and patient communities.

“Trust is earned through consistency, not claims,” said Huici.“We intend to let the quality of our work, the clarity of our data, and the integrity of our communication speak for Nurvana.”

To read more, visit the website here.

About Nurvana

Nurvana is developing a proprietary investigational therapy for recovery after ischemic stroke. The company works to improve scientific understanding of post-stroke recovery and to follow a carefully designed development path for an unmet clinical need. Nurvana's candidate is investigational and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

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