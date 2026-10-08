Voice AI Adoption Scales Up In India As 31 Pc Of Firms Move To Limited Production: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Voice AI adoption in India is rapidly transitioning from early pilots to production-led deployments with 31 per cent of organisations moving to limited production and 13 per cent scaled across multiple customer journeys, according to a report released on Thursday.

According to a joint report by Nasscom and Krisp, companies are deploying voice agents for inbound and outbound calls along with automated quality checks, speech analytics and agent assist tools.

However, enterprise-wide scale is still at an early stage, it said.

Sector-wise, BFSI, telecom, e-commerce, retail, CPG, travel and logistics are leading in adoption due to high interaction volumes and repetitive workflows.

The report further notes that organisations are seeing Voice AI as an operational shift and not just a software purchase.

Nearly 41 per cent are using a hybrid model of internal teams and external technology partners, while 29 per cent are co-developing solutions with partners, the report said.

On business impact, 61 per cent reported over 20 per cent reduction in cost per eligible interaction.

While about 30 per cent of scaled organisations also reported a positive impact on revenue.

In addition, multilingual capability is emerging as a key focus area as more than one-third of organisations support at least three Indian languages in production, whie use cases handling four or more languages are also growing.

"Voice AI is creating a significant opportunity for India's BPM sector to move beyond traditional voice operations towards AI-enabled, multilingual customer operations with greater ownership of outcomes," said Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom.

The report also adds that India's experience in handling diverse languages, accents and noisy environments could help it serve global customer operations.

"Among organisations with broader Indian-language capabilities, 39 per cent identify global or multi-region customer operations as a major opportunity," the report said.

Apart from that, 68 per cent of organisations realised ROI within 6 to 24 months, while two-thirds expect Voice AI investments to rise by up to 50 per cent.

"The future of Voice AI will be defined not by how many languages a system supports, but by how reliably it performs in real-world conversations," said Davit Baghdasaryan, Co-founder and CEO, Krisp.