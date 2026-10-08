SIR Legitimate Exercise, Oppn Free To Protest Within Rules: BJP Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) On the protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy, Bihar Ministers on Thursday said the Opposition has the constitutional right to meet anyone it wants, including the President, as per established procedures and rules.

However, they maintained that the issue on which the Opposition wants to meet President Droupadi Murmu is not valid, asserting that the SIR is a legitimate exercise.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi said, "They should meet anyone they want to. It is their constitutional right. Anyone can meet the President as per the procedure and rules if the President grants permission. But the issue on which they want to meet is not an issue at all. Whether it is the SIR or the Election Commission, we have repeatedly said that the SIR is a right. The names of deceased persons, those with duplicate entries, people who have permanently shifted, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas will be removed."

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said, "It is a straightforward matter. If a voter has died, should their name not be removed? There are only three things. The name of a deceased voter should be removed. If a voter's name appears in two places, it should be removed from one place. And if a voter has given an address saying they live in a particular locality, but when officials go there, they are told that no person by that name has lived there for 20 years, their name should be removed. That is what SIR is."

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jaiswal said, "Rahul Gandhi understands neither Hindi nor English. This is the restlessness for power. In the desperation for power, a person becomes ready to do anything."

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said, "Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar discharged his responsibilities and conducted the elections. Through his actions, he established democracy without coming under anyone's influence, and these people were removed from power."

BJP MP Ashok Mittal said, "In a democracy, everyone has the freedom to express their views and register their protest. But there are rules for that. I would only urge the Leader of the Opposition to conduct the protest according to the rules, express his opposition and put forward his views."