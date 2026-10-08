38-Year-Old Man Dies In Police Custody In Navi Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Navi Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Sanjay Kantu Yadav, a 38-year-old man, died in police custody in Navi Mumbai. Yadav was arrested by the Navi Mumbai International Airport Police in connection with a case. He lived in Ananta Tower in Ulwe Sector 6 and was originally from Varanasi district in Uttar Pradesh. Following his arrest, a court remanded him in police custody.

According to police, Yadav was lodged in the lock-up at the NRI Sagari Police Station in Navi Mumbai on October 8. At the time, the lock-up staff noticed him clenching his fists and flexing his arms and legs. When his condition deteriorated, police officers immediately rushed him to Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul, where he was declared dead during treatment.

Police said Yadav had undergone a medical examination at Panvel Rural Hospital before his arrest. He did not report any health problems when he was produced before the court. Even during a medical examination conducted on October 6, he did not report any illness or health-related complaints.

Senior police officials have been informed about the incident. A inquest report is being conducted through videography in the presence of the Belapur First Class Judicial Magistrate, panch witnesses and the deceased man's family members.

The body is being sent to J.J. Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination. Police said further legal proceedings are underway.

However, this is not the first such incident in Maharashtra.

Earlier, on September 22, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Maharashtra Police was investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who died while in the custody of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

The deceased, Imran Shaikh, had come to the city from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh in search of employment.

According to Central Railway officials, Shaikh had made enquiries about trains bound for Khandwa at the main RPF post at CSMT on September 20.

Officials said he appeared agitated and claimed that people were trying to kill him. They said Shaikh subsequently became aggressive and attacked RPF Sub-Inspector Aniket. He also inflicted injuries on himself, according to officials.