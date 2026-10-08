Atrangi By Ritu Dalmia Celebrates Three Consecutive Years Of Michelin Recognition A Story Of Resilience In The Spirit Of Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) When the going gets tough, the team Atrangi did what Dubai does best - they Dubai'd it. For owner Aziz Merchant and Chef Ritu Dalmia, this year's MICHELIN recognition is also a story about resilience. The year brought extraordinary challenges for the hospitality industry. Atrangi chose to stay open and did not make anyone redundant. It did not place its employees on unpaid leave. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Three years after opening its doors at Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia has once again been recognised in the Michelin Guide as a Michelin Selected Restaurant, marking its 3consecutive year of recognition since opening in 2023.

The UAE has 26,795 restaurants and cafes, including 13,000 in Dubai, according to a latest report. As of the 2026 selections, there are 178 total Michelin-recognised restaurants across the UAE, including 122 in Dubai and 56 in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE food service market reached nearly US$8.71 billion to US$23.21 billion in 2025 (with the broader food products market valued at US$15.68 billion), driven by heavy tourism, an expatriate population of over 200 nationalities, and rapid tech integration

The Michelin Guide unveiled the fifth edition of its Dubai selection at a ceremony held at Atlantis The Royal. With 122 restaurants representing 38 cuisine types, this edition celebrates Dubai's growing global culinary credentials. From homegrown neighbourhood eateries to glamorous fine dining destinations, the selection reveals a culinary scene that continues to develop and expand apace.

For Atrangi, three consecutive years of Michelin recognition is not simply a measure of what happens on the plate. It represents four years of consistency, creativity and an unwavering commitment to its guests, its people and its craft. But in 2026, the recognition carries a deeper meaning.

For owner Aziz Merchant and Chef Ritu Dalmia, this year's Michelin recognition is also a story about resilience. The year brought extraordinary challenges for the hospitality industry, with regional uncertainty and war-related crises placing pressure on travel, tourism, consumer confidence and businesses across the region.

Atrangi chose to stay open. The restaurant did not close for a single day. It did not make a single member of its team redundant. It did not place its employees on unpaid leave. And it did not delay or reduce salaries. Instead, Atrangi continued to welcome guests, operate its kitchen and dining room, introduce a new menu and, most importantly, stand together with the team that has been at the heart of its journey since opening.

That decision reflects something deeply aligned with the character of the city in which Atrangi operates. Dubai has built its success on resilience - the ability to face uncertainty, adapt quickly and keep moving forward.

Dubai's leadership has consistently placed agility, collaboration and resilience at the heart of the emirate's economic and tourism strategy. In 2026, economic-support measures introduced by the Dubai Government further demonstrated the importance placed on helping businesses and the hospitality sector navigate challenging circumstances while sustaining growth.

Aziz Merchant, Owner of Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, said:“Dubai teaches you not to give up. We have been fortunate to operate in a city led by wise, caring and decisive leadership that understands the importance of business continuity, hospitality and, above all, people.”

Since opening in 2023, Atrangi has remained a Michelin Selected restaurant for three consecutive years. Its culinary identity is deeply rooted in India, but shaped by memories rather than convention. Chef Ritu Dalmia draws inspiration from the kitchens, traditions and stories of grandmothers from different Indian communities, creating food that is as much about emotion and memory as it is about technique.

Chef Ritu Dalmia said:“Atrangi has always been about the emotion behind food. This year reinforced for us that hospitality is ultimately about people. We are incredibly proud of our team, and to have remained together through a difficult period makes this year's Michelin recognition especially meaningful. Our 2026 story resonates deeply with the values that have helped define Dubai as a global destination.” About Atrangi:

Crafted under the vision of Chef Ritu Dalmia, Atrangi's Menu III celebrates a style of Indian cooking rooted not only in innovation, but also in memory, simplicity and community. Some dishes have been thoughtfully adapted from handwritten manuscripts and historical recipes, while others are beloved classics from Chef Dalmia's catering menus in India.

The menu also draws inspiration from recipes and cooking traditions once passed down by grandmothers and traditional home cooks across India, preserving techniques, flavours and combinations that have been part of family kitchens for generations. Through these influences, Chef Ritu Dalmia and her team explore the distinct culinary traditions and regional specialities found across communities throughout the subcontinent.

The result is an eclectic yet grounded menu that brings together age-old recipes, regional spices and time-honoured techniques with a contemporary approach. Brought to life by Atrangi's Dubai-based kitchen team and supported by producers across India, Menu III offers a fresh interpretation of familiar flavours while remaining closely connected to their origins.

Set against the elegant backdrop of Jumeirah Al Qasr, Atrangi provides a fitting setting for the experience. Whether dining indoors or on the terrace, guests can enjoy a menu rich in character and flavour, complemented by warm, attentive service.