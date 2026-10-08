Al Dahra Advances Food Security Dialogue And Strategic Partnerships At Global Food Week 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Through industry leadership, strategic partnerships and youth engagement, the company reinforced its commitment to advancing food security and sustainable agrifood systems Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – Thursday October 2026: Al Dahra Holding, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and a global agribusiness focused on sustainable food and feed production, is participating in Global Food Week 2026, joining global leaders, policymakers, industry experts and innovators to advance discussions on food security, agricultural resilience, innovation and sustainable agrifood systems.

Highlights so far include signing two MoUs with Al Ain Farms Group and Camelicious; Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Ahmed Al Suwaidi's participation in the Global Food Security Summit panel,“From the Nile to the Future” and the FAO Policy Majlis for Agrifood Systems Transformation in the NENA region; Dr. Scarlett Ferguson's role as a mentor and judge in FAO's youth programme; and ongoing engagement with customers and stakeholders at the Al Tannaf exhibition stand.

Held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 6 to 8 October, the event brings together stakeholders from across the food value chain to explore solutions to some of the world's most pressing food security challenges.

Throughout the event, Al Dahra is contributing to a series of high-level discussions focused on strengthening food systems in an increasingly complex and resource-constrained environment. Drawing on its experience operating across farming, food production and international supply chains, the company shared practical perspectives on how innovation, infrastructure, strategic partnerships and long-term investment can help build resilience across global food and agricultural value chains.

A key highlight of Al Dahra's participation is its contribution to the FAO Policy Majlis for Agrifood Systems Transformation in the Near East and North Africa (NENA), where Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Al Dahra, joined representatives from international research institutions, the FAO and the private sector, to explore how science, technology and innovation can support agrifood systems transformation across the region, and the policy, institutional and investment conditions required to scale proven solutions from pilot initiatives to widespread adoption.

Al Dahra also participated in the Global Food Security Summit panel discussion, 'From the Nile to the Future: Egypt's Vision for Food Security in the MEA Region,' which examined Egypt's growing role in advancing regional food security through climate-smart agriculture, sustainable water management, resilient supply chains and strategic partnerships. The discussion highlighted the importance of collaboration and technology in improving agricultural productivity while strengthening long-term food system resilience across the Middle East and Africa.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Al Dahra, said:“Food security today is no longer defined solely by what happens on the farm. It is shaped by the resilience of entire food systems, from water and land resources to infrastructure, logistics, technology and partnerships. As global challenges become increasingly interconnected, the future will belong to organisations and nations that can produce more with fewer resources while remaining agile in the face of disruption. Events such as Global Food Week play an important role in bringing together policymakers, industry leaders and innovators to accelerate the collaboration needed to build more sustainable and resilient food systems.”

Yesterday, Al Dahra also signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) aimed at expanding collaboration with leading UAE dairy and livestock producers and supporting the development of integrated, resilient supply chains. The agreements were signed with Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products Factory (Camelicious) and Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG). The MOU with AAFG outlines plans to explore a strategic partnership focused on tailored feed supply solutions and broader opportunities across the agricultural value chain, while the MOU with Camelicious builds on an existing commercial relationship and establishes a framework for exploring broader feed supply cooperation beyond the current alfalfa supply arrangement.

In addition to its policy and industry engagement activities, Al Dahra demonstrated its commitment to developing future leaders in agriculture through its support of the FAO-led Youth Action Leadership for Agrifood Awareness and Systems Transformation (YALAFAST) programme. As part of the initiative, Dr. Scarlett Ferguson, Senior Specialist – Farm Programmes at Al Dahra, served as a mentor and judge, sharing expertise in digital farming and agricultural innovation with young leaders and entrepreneurs from across the region. The programme highlighted the importance of empowering the next generation of agrifood innovators and changemakers.

The company is also engaging with customers, partners and stakeholders through its Al Tannaf exhibition stand, showcasing the breadth of Al Dahra's operations across forage, animal feed and grains, rice and dairy farming. The company's presence highlighted how its integrated operations contribute to dependable supply chains, strengthen food security and enhance agricultural resilience in the UAE and international markets.

Al Dahra's participation at Global Food Week 2026 reflects its broader commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture and strengthening food security through innovation, responsible resource management and strategic collaboration. By investing across the agricultural value chain, the company continues to support the development of more resilient, productive food systems for future generations.

About Al Dahra:

Al Dahra is a global leader in modern agriculture, advancing large‐scale, sustainable, and digitally enabled farming across continents. Farming more with fewer resources, Al Dahra specialises in cultivation, production, and trading of nearly 3 million tonnes of essential food commodities and up to 3 million tonnes of animal feed. Serving a large customer base from commercial enterprises to government agencies, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, operating across 20+ sourcing countries and catering to more than 40 markets with a leading position in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.