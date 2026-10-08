MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – October 2026: Extrovert, unmistakable and fully electric, the new BMW iX4 is the next Neue Klasse model from BMW. Like its Neue Klasse siblings, the new Sports Utility Vehicle in coupé form represents a technological leap forward into a new era. At the same time, the BMW iX4 showcases its own, particularly expressive interpretation of the reduced-to-the-essential Neue Klasse design. Its dynamic looks underscore the car's clear sporting instincts. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mike Reichelt, Head of Neue Klasse, BMW Compact and Midsize Class, explains:“With the new fully electric BMW iX4, we are expanding the Neue Klasse portfolio with a particularly emotional vehicle. Its striking proportions, elegant coupé silhouette and Neue Klasse technologies combine to create a truly distinctive character. Blending sportiness, expressive design and innovative technology, the BMW iX4 sets a bold new accent within our fully electric BMW portfolio.”

Two drive system variants of the BMW iX4 will be available at launch in March 2027. These will be followed shortly afterwards by the range-topping model, the extremely powerful BMW iX4 M60 xDrive. Like all the BMW iX4 variants, the flagship model has one electric motor at the front axle and one at the rear. In the BMW iX4 M60 xDrive they team up to produce maximum output of 450 kW/612 hpand 875 Nm (645 lb-ft) of torque

Elegantly sporting silhouette, distinctive rear-end design.The sporty roofline of the BMW iX4 links up with its long wheelbase and short overhangs to create its coupé-like silhouette. The front end displays the eye-catching Neue Klasse face. The BMW kidneys and twin headlights – both design icons – merge into a single graphic unit. Together, they serve up an interplay of geometry and light. Elements of the new BMW M design language shape the front end of the flagship BMW iX4 M60 xDrive, while the racing-car-inspired M Yellow Lights maximise the car's visual presence.

All figures are provisional. Please note: Since no binding WLTP values are currently available, these are provisional values. In addition, the actual values depend on various factors, such as load, driving style, route, weather, auxiliary consumers (including climate control), tyres and battery condition.

The distinctive rear-end design provides the new BMW iX4 with an extrovert identifying feature. Precise lines and clearly sculpted surfaces accentuate the expressive character of the SUV coupé. The pronounced rear spoiler with integral brake light enhances aerodynamics and exudes sporting potency. The BMW iX4 M60 xDrive comes with a special M rear spoiler.

Slim, horizontally arranged rear lights give the new BMW iX4 an aura of poise and assurance. With two light elements on either side, they form an abstract take on the L shape familiar from previous BMW lights and integrate seamlessly into the tailgate. Together, the distinctive, reduced rear light signature and black diffuser accentuate the muscular rear looks of the new BMW iX4 M60 xDrive.

M Sport package included as standard.Alongside its special design elements, the standard M Sport package for the new BMW iX4 features 20-inch M light-alloy wheels and M Sport brakes with blue callipers. Standard specification for the BMW iX4 M60 xDrive includes 21-inch light-alloy wheels. Added to which, all BMW iX4 models can be ordered as an option with light-alloy wheels up to 22 inches in size; one of these rim variants is reserved exclusively for the M Performance model.

BMW Iconic Glow exterior package with adaptive light functions.The BMW Iconic Glow exterior package includes adaptive light functions – such as BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling high-beam assistant and Adaptive Headlights – which enhance both safety and comfort. The BMW Iconic Glow exterior package is part of standard specification for the new BMW iX4 M60 xDrive and available as an option for all other model variants.

The BMW iX4 M60 xDrive also comes with black BMW kidney M Shadowline trim. This is joined by distinctive light signatures at the front and rear, ensuring that the car cuts an unmistakable figure in the hours of darkness too.

Another design highlight of the new BMW iX4 is the large-surface panoramic sunroof with climate comfort glazing, which is part of standard specification and bathes the interior in light. When the order books open, customers can choose from an initial selection of nine exterior colour shades for their BMW iX4. These will be joined from March 2027 by another trio of Frozen paint finishes and later on by numerous additional colours from the BMW Individual range.

Light-flooded interior with generous levels of space.The interior of the new BMW iX4 gives customers a particularly vivid introduction to the reduced Neue Klasse design. The instrument panel makes a particularly sporty and elegant statement with its clear lines and high-quality materials.

The interior is bathed in light thanks to the large window surfaces and panoramic sunroof. The new BMW iX4 utilises the benefits of the Neue Klasse vehicle architecture, which was purpose-developed for electric models and offers generous levels of space. This includes excellent legroom and ample headroom, both of which are accommodated neatly by the elegant roofline of the SUV coupé.

Customers can choose from seven different interiors. These feature a precisely coordinated combination of materials and colours and emphasise the character of the new BMW iX4 to stunning effect.

Driver orientation elevated to a new level.The new BMW iX4 offers a whole new experience of BMW-typical driver orientation, ensuring the driver is always given the right information in the right place at the right time.

BMW Panoramic iDrive with BMW Operating System X creates an all-encompassing display and operating system bringing together four central elements: the BMW Panoramic Vision, BMW 3D Head-Up Display, 17.9-inch Central Display and standard-fit sports steering wheel with a central spoke in its upper section and shy-tech controls. Standard equipment for the BMW iX4 M60 xDrive includes the M Sport steering wheel in a version specific to this model. Setting it apart from the steering wheel available as an option for all other BMW iX4 models are features such as a marker in the 12 o'clock position and shift paddles.

The My Modes offer customers a multitude of ways to customise their car's sound, light, displays and drive system. BMW Digital Premium brings various M-specific in-car apps to all variants of the BMW iX4. These provide access to driving dynamics data, technical vehicle signals and additional media content.

The BMW iX4 M60 xDrive has M-specific displays, including the Powermeter, which shows information such as the power currently being deployed and the reserves still available.

BMW iX4 M60 xDrive with M Sport seats as standard.The BMW iX4 M60 xDrive has M Sport seats with ten-way electric adjustment as standard. The M Sport seats can also be ordered as an option for the other model variants, as can the multifunction seats.

The elegantly sporty seats fitted as standard in the new BMW iX4 offer excellent comfort and secure lateral support. They come with electric adjustment, a memory function and the Travel & Comfort System. The rear seat backrest of the BMW iX4 splits 40:20:40. Seat heating can be specified for the rear seats as an option.

The new BMW iX4 is fitted as standard with a hi-fi system with seven speakers and a system output of 205 watts. The BMW iX4 M60 xDrive has the Harman Kardon hi-fi system with 13 speakers and 430 watts as standard. It enables use of Dolby Atmos and can be ordered as an option for all other models.

New BMW iX4 launches with two drive system variants.The fundamentally new sixth-generation (Gen6) BMW eDrive technology is a standout innovation of the Neue Klasse and a defining component of the new BMW iX4.

Playing an essential role in this technological leap forward are all-new high-voltage batteries with cylindrical cells, 800V technology and further developed, highly efficient electric motors. Gen6 brings the BMW iX4 even more dynamic performance, up to 400 kW DC charging, significantly higher range figures than models with Gen5 and bidirectional charging functionality.

Two drive system variants will initially be available for the new BMW iX4 from the start of orders. The BMW iX4 50 xDrive has one electric motor at the front axle and one at the rear axle, which work together to generate maximum output of 345 kW/469 hp and peak torque of 645 Nm (475 lb-ft). The sporty SUV coupé accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph). Its high-voltage battery has a usable energy content of 108.7 kWh.

It offers an outstanding range of up to 828 kilometres (514 miles). The maximum charging rate of the new BMW iX4 50 xDrive is 400 kW, which means enough energy can be added in ten minutes of charging for another 387 kilometres (240 miles) of range.

The BMW iX4 40 xDrive also has one electric motor on each axle. Together, they produce maximum output of 275 kW/374 hp and peak torque of 520 Nm (383 lb-ft). The BMW iX4 40 xDrive needs 5.6 seconds for the sprint from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph). Its maximum range is 638 kilometres (396 miles)

Setting new standards: the BMW iX4 M60 xDrive.Shortly after the order books open for its two sister models, the range-topping BMW iX4 M60 xDrive will join the line-up: it can be ordered from January 2027. The M Performance model has an M-specific all-wheel-drive application and serves up smile-inducing performance. Developing 450 kW/612 hp, this is the most powerful version of the new BMW iX4 and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds. The electronically limited top speed of the BMW iX4 M60 xDrive is 240 km/h (149 mph). The M Performance model has a maximum range of up to 777 kilometres (483 miles)

Heart of Joy brings a new dimension in driving pleasure.The new BMW iX4 utilises previously untapped potential of electric mobility. Like all Neue Klasse models, this software-defined car has a newly developed electronics and software architecture. The Heart of Joy high-performance computer links up with the BMW Dynamic Performance Control Driving Stack to provide hugely effective drive system and driving dynamics control. The Heart of Joy works ten times faster than previous systems and reduces the number of control inputs required. This technological leap forward ensures extremely effortless, precise and composed driving characteristics.

The figures stated were determined based on the prescribed WLTP measurement procedure. The real-world values depend on various factors, such as load, driving style, route, weather, auxiliary consumers (including climate control systems), tyres and battery condition.The added range after ten minutes of high-power charging was determined in accordance with ISO 12906 in the WLTP cycle and assumes that the charging infrastructure enables the maximum DC charging power. The actual range added and charging performance depend on the vehicle equipment, state of charge/condition of the battery, ambient/battery temperature, driving profile, auxiliary consumers, vehicle-specific charging settings and the charging power provided at the charging station.

All figures are provisional. Please note: Since no binding WLTP values are currently available, these are provisional values. In addition, the actual values depend on various factors, such as load, driving style, route, weather, auxiliary consumers (including climate control), tyres and battery condition.All information is provisional.

Adaptive M suspension: turning up the dial for sportiness and comfort.The new, flat high-voltage battery is the key to the extremely low centre of gravity of the new BMW iX4. Together with the almost perfectly balanced weight distribution and upgraded chassis technology, this paves the way for precise and agile handling. In addition, the long wheelbase provides outstanding directional stability.

Leading the way dynamically in the BMW iX4 line-up is the BMW iX4 M60 xDrive, which comes as standard with adaptive M suspension. This brings electronically controlled shock absorbers and sport steering with variable rack-and-pinion ratio – and enhances both sportiness and comfort. Adaptive M suspension is available as an option for all BMW iX4 models. The BMW iX4 M60 xDrive comes exclusively with an electronically controlled M locking differential at the rear axle. It also offers two M-exclusive My Modes – M Sport and M Sport Plus – that provide a particularly engaging and sporty driving experience.

Innovative assistance systems and active safety functions.The new BMW iX4 is offered with an extensive array of standard and optional assistance systems. The application of advanced technology and increased use of artificial intelligence provide even greater safety and genuinely reduce the strain on the driver during partially automated driving and parking. BMW Symbiotic Drive ensures intuitive interaction between human behaviour and driver assistance. The Motorway Assistant enables hands-free driving up to 130 km/h (81 mph)in numerous countries and intelligently assisted lane changes on approved routes.