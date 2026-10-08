Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund Supports Wisewell To Advance Sustainable Water Technology Solutions In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AED 2 million credit guarantee to support R&D and expansion of Wisewell's IoT-enabled water purification technology Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Home-grown UAE company has diverted more than 17.4 million single-use plastic bottles to date

Dubai, UAE – October, 2026: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance to support the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE, today announced the provision of an AED2 million credit guarantee to Wisewell, a UAE-based water technology company specialising in smart water purification systems.

The MBRIF credit guarantee will support Wisewell's capital investment and R&D to further enhance its IoT-enabled water purification technology. By offering a smart and sustainable alternative to single-use plastic bottles, Wisewell's systems purify water at the source and provide real-time insights, enabling households and businesses to monitor water quality, environmental impact, and consumption.

Supporting sustainable innovation:

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Finance, Chief Innovation Officer, and the Ministry's representative at MBRIF, said:“The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund remains committed to supporting innovative companies that contribute to the UAE's future-focused and sustainability-driven economy. Wisewell represents a strong example of a home-grown UAE company leveraging advanced technology to address critical environmental and public health challenges through sustainable solutions. By supporting companies such as Wisewell in scaling their operations and accelerating innovation, we continue to strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation and sustainable development.”

Advancing sustainable water solutions:

Sami Khoreibi, Founder of Wisewell, said:“The support from MBRIF marks an important milestone in Wisewell's journey as we continue to transform how households and businesses access clean drinking water. We recognise the challenges associated with bottled water, including delivery, plastic waste, and unnecessary clutter. This funding lets us replace all three faster and keep building it here. This partnership enables us to accelerate our research and development efforts, expand our operational capabilities, and continue delivering measurable environmental and health benefits while continuing to build a UAE-grown technology platform with global potential.”

To date, Wisewell has prevented more than 17.4 million single-use plastic bottles from reaching landfills. This measurable impact has earned Wisewell significant recognition, including selection in the Ministry of Economy's Future100 initiative and as a top 20 finalist in Majra's Sustainable Impact Challenge 2025.

As part of MBRIF's wider support for innovative companies in the UAE, the Guarantee Scheme enables high-potential companies to access financing without giving up equity, enabling them to invest in technology, strengthen their operations and pursue sustainable growth. This Scheme, along with the Innovation Accelerator Program that supports innovative companies in the UAE, reflects MBRIF's dedication to helping drive the growth of disruptive enterprises and contributing to the country's economic diversification.