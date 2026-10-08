Kenya, Malawi Deepen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

The evolving nature of terrorism and violent extremism demands stronger regional partnerships, timely intelligence sharing and coordinated responses capable of addressing threats that increasingly transcend national borders. As terrorist networks exploit emerging technologies, cyber platforms and sophisticated financing mechanisms, sustained cooperation among African security institutions remains critical to collective security.

The Kenya National Counter Terrorism Centre (KNCTC) on 7 October 26 hosted a delegation from the Malawi Defence Force Senior Command and Staff Course No. 5 of 2026 for discussions aimed at enhancing professional knowledge exchange and strengthening regional approaches to countering terrorism and violent extremism.

The delegation was led by Major General V. P. S. Moyo, Commandant of the Malawi Defence Force Senior Command and Staff College, and was received by the Centre's leadership, led by Deputy Director General Brigadier Yahya Mohamed.

The engagement provided the visiting delegation with insights into Kenya's counter-terrorism architecture and approaches to addressing the evolving regional and global terrorism threat. Discussions covered the prevention and countering of violent extremism, terrorist financing, emerging technologies and cyber-enabled threats.

Participants also examined the importance of intelligence-led operations, effective inter-agency coordination and community resilience in detecting, disrupting and preventing terrorist activity.



Brigadier Mohamed underscored the need for security institutions to anticipate emerging threats rather than respond only after they have materialised. He emphasised the importance of strengthening intelligence.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.