Economic Commission For Africa (ECA) And Partners Advance Inclusive And Shock-Responsive Social Protection

Government officials and experts have gathered in Addis Ababa to strengthen social protection systems that reach underserved populations and respond effectively to economic pressures, climate-related disasters and conflict.

The interregional workshop, taking place at the United Nations Conference Centre from 7 to 9 October, is co-organized by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), and the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and African Union Commission. The Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) provides technical support.

Speaking at the opening, Ms. Zuzana Schwidrowski, Director of ECA's Socio-Economic Development Division, emphasized that social protection is essential to meeting basic needs, managing risks and building sustainable livelihoods. "Social protection must help people move forward-and protect them from being pushed back," she said, highlighting the importance of linking support to employment, skills development and entrepreneurship while extending coverage to informal and self-employed workers.

Ms. Schwidrowski called for a shock-responsive system built before the shock and for translating evidence on multidimensional poverty and country experiences into practical commitments. She affirmed ECA's readiness to support these efforts through policy analysis, technical assistance and regional learning.

Representing UNDESA, Amson Sibanda, Chief of Social Policy Analysis and Research Coordination Branch at the Division for Social Development, highlighted how multidimensional poverty analysis reveals overlapping deprivations that income measures alone may overlook.

Multidimensional poverty analysis is not simply a measurement tool; it is a practical policy instrument that can help governments design social protection systems.

He emphasized the value of this approach in identifying excluded populations, connecting assistance with essential services and directing scarce resources towards people facing multiple disadvantages.

Rajul Awasthi, Lead Governance Specialist and Global Lead for the Domestic Resource Mobilization Global Solutions Group in the Governance Practice at the World Bank, underscored the importance of sound public financial management, clear institutional mandates and accountability to beneficiaries. Reliable social registries, accessible grievance mechanisms and stronger domestic resource mobilization were highlighted as priorities for effective delivery.

Representing ESCWA, Marco Schaefer, Chief of the Social Protection Section in the Gender Justice, Population and Inclusive Development Cluster, drew attention to coverage gaps affecting informal workers who lack social insurance but do not qualify for poverty-targeted assistance. He emphasized complementing cash assistance with employment support and preventive protection, alongside contingency financing to respond to shocks.

The workshop focuses on reviewing and validating the Guidelines for Operationalizing the Multidimensional Poverty Index for Adaptive Social Protection: A Framework for Action. Participants will examine how national multidimensional poverty indices can be linked with social registries and administrative data to improve eligibility assessment, prioritization, programme design and monitoring.

The meeting builds on the 2025 interregional training workshop in Livingstone, Zambia, and two United Nations Development Account projects addressing gaps in social protection evidence and coverage across Africa and the Arab region.

Participants are expected to identify practical steps for finalizing and applying the guidelines, supported by clear institutional responsibilities, country-led capacity development and technical assistance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).