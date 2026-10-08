Kerala SHOCKER: Social Media Influencer Nisha Raphael Booked In POCSO Case Involving 11-Year-Old Boy

Police in Kerala have arrested social media celebrity and motivational speaker Nisha Raphael after receiving a complaint of sexual assault against an 11-year-old child. The case was lodged at the Thrissur West Police Station, and officials are investigating the claims.

The case has drawn attention because of the gravity of the allegations and the involvement of a minor. Police and other authorities are currently investigating the circumstances behind the complaint.

Child undergoes a medical examination.

Following the complaint, the youngster was transferred to Thrissur General Hospital for a medical and legal examination. According to local media reports, the examination revealed evidence consistent with sexual assault.

Investigators will use the medical results to build the timeline of events and assess the accusations in the complaint.

Police Begin Detailed Investigation

Thrissur West Police have lodged the complaint under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Officials said they are examining the claimsand that more information will become available as the investigation develops.

At this time, the charges against Nisha Raphael are claims, and the initiation of a police case does not indicate guilt. The inquiry will establish the facts and collect evidence related to the complaint.

Who is Nisha Raphael?

Nisha Raphael is a well-known social media influencer and motivational speaker. Her internet presence and public speaking engagements have helped her gain a following in Kerala.

Following the minor's complaint, police have launched an inquiry. Authorities are anticipated to investigate statements and any available material throughout the procedures.

Because the case involves a kid, officials must protect the minor's name and privacy. More details regarding the inquiry is likely as police work on the case.